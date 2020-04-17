The best Apple Watch deal this week sees prices slashed by 30% at Amazon

We're seeing some great Apple Watch deals this week. By far, the best price cut yet is at Amazon, where you can buy the Apple Watch Series 3 for just £195.8 (was £279).

If you're looking for a cheap smartwatch deal, then this is a really strong contender, giving you a massive £80 saving on a feature-packed Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch 3 is slightly older than the latest Apple Watch 5, but it's still a top-tier smartwatch and excellent value for money. You get all the latest iOS updates, as well as a whole suite of workout and sleep-tracking features. It's a little bulkier than the Series 5, but it still has a water-resistant casing, and full messaging capability - all for a lot less than the flagship Apple's Watch 5, which costs £399.

The Apple Watch 3 gives you a lot of smartwatch for your money, which is why it remains so popular. If you've been on the hunt for a cheap Apple watch, then this is the most affordable way to buy one.

The best Apple Watch deal today

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) | £279 £195.81 at Amazon

Save 30% on an Apple Watch 3 this week at Amazon. If you're looking for a cheap Apple Watch for fitness tracking and music streaming then this is a great, affordable option for most users. Featuring slightly older components than the Apple Watch 4 and 5, it's still really fast, water-resistant, and super stylish, all for a much lower price.

We think this Apple Watch 3 price cut is the best-value Apple Watch deal in the UK right now, but if you're looking for another model, check out our best cheap Apple Watch prices and deals, where we cover the whole range. Want to go even cheaper? Check out our roundup of refurbished Apple Watch deals, where we'll help you save as much as possible.