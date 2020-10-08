Best 55-inch 4K TVs 2020: flagship screens for any budget

The best 55-inch 4K TVs are the best place to start if you're on the hunt for a new television. These days, 55-inch is the flagship size for any TV brand, meaning it gets the biggest spread of quality 4K televisions.

Sure, if you want something more impactful, you can opt for the best 65-inch or even 75-inch screens – but for a happy medium between scale, price and practicality, the best 55-inch 4K TVs are where it's at.

If you’re concerned that opting for a 55-inch TV might mean you’re scrimping in the features or performance departments, don’t worry. Most 55-inch TVs that you can buy nowadays offer support for HDR , 4K resolution and will have built-in smart TV services too.

You'll find both QLED and OLED TVs in this size range, so you're not being locked out of any display technology, and most times you'll find a pretty good processor inside that can make even old HD images look brand-new.

That said, with size, manufacturer, LCD or OLED there may be a lot to consider – but we're here to point you towards some of the best 55-inch 4K TVs available to buy. All the sets we’ve listed below have been tried-and-tested by our expert reviewers, and you can click through to read the full reviews for more about the pros and cons of each model.

Best 55-inch 4K TVs on Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday

Is now the best time to buy a TV, though? With the Amazon Prime Day 2020 sales kicking off on October 13, and Black Friday sales happening throughout November, it's a sales season bonanza – and arguably the best time of the year to buy a new TV.

Whether you’re after a huge 75-inch TV, 65-inch TV or a more compact 40-inch TV model, TV discounts go deep on televisions. They may not be the newest sets, as seen on this list, but older models (still with great feature sets) can go on sale at great prices.

It may make sense to wait and see if the set you've been eyeing up, or one of its older stablemates, will be discounted – or whether you can bag yourself a bargain with the version that came before it.

As usual, we’ll be showcasing all of the best Amazon Prime Day deals and Black Friday deals here on TechRadar. But be sure to check back to this page too if your priority is finding one of the TVs from this list. Our price finding system will bring you the best deals on all the products we’ve selected below.

Too big for your needs? Get one of the best small TVs instead

The best 55-inch 4K TVs at a glance

Best 55-inch TV: LG CX OLED Best on a budget: TCL 6-Series Roku TV Premium choice: Sony A9G/AG9 OLED HDR champ: Samsung Q95T QLED TV Wow factor: Philips OLED 803 4K Starter OLED: LG B9 OLED Best feature: Philips OLED 754 Most affordable: Samsung RU8000

Image Credit: LG (Image credit: LG)

1. Best 55-inch TV: LG CX OLED A mesmerizing OLED TV 48-inch: LG OLED48CX | 55-inch: LG OLED55CX | 65-inch: LG OLED65CX | 77-inch: LG OLED77CX AU $2,995 View at Ebay Stellar picture quality Gorgeous super-slim design Heavy bass can distort No HDR10+ support

The LG CX OLED is topping a lot of our TV buying guides, and for good reason. Packing a high-contrast OLED panel, LG's brilliant webOS smart platform, and an upgraded a9 Gen 3 processor, there's really very little not to like.

You'll find exceptional picture quality, with endlessly deep blacks, an infinite contrast ratio, and processing fully able to make all those millions of pixels pull their weight.

The 55-inch size is also a smart size to buy the CX, given the generally high price of OLED TVs. stopping short of a 65-inch or 77-inch will keep the price somewhat down – though those after more of a saving can opt for the new 48-inch OLED size LG introduced for 2020 too.

The display is also incredibly thin, at just a couple of millimeters deep – while still managing to fit in four HDMI 2.1 ports (with eARC too) and a brilliantly low input lag, meaning this is one set able to handle those next-gen consoles coming later this year.

The only real letdowns are the absence of HDR10+ (LG prefers Dolby Vision HDR) and (for UK viewers) Freeview Play. If you can overlook these faults, though, there's little reason not to make the CX your new television in 2020.

Read the full review: LG CX OLED

(Image credit: TCL)

2. Best on a budget: TCL 6-Series Roku TV (US only) TCL’s affordable 6-Series continues to shine as a beacon of hope for budget TV buyers Screen size: 55-inch | Tuner: N/A | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: LED | Smart TV: Roku TV | Curved: No | Dimensions: 1,239 x 717 x 36 mm Check Amazon Bright, colorful HDR Roku TV is amazing Upscaling isn’t world-class Poor black level performance

While we could easily fill this list with TVs that cost thousands, we try to measure screens by how well they perform for their price - and, by that metric, there are few TVs better than the TCL 6-Series QLED (55R625).

Thanks to the addition of Quantum Dots, the 6-Series is more colorful than ever before and the new AIPQ engine makes upscaled content look even better than last year, too. It may not be able to output the same peak brightness as QLED TVs from Samsung and Vizio, but it costs less than half of the competition.

We can't recommend it highly enough.

Read the full review: TCL 6-Series (R625)

(Image credit: Sony)

3. Best premium 55-inch TV: Sony A9G/AG9 OLED The A9G Master Series is an OLED to take on the best Screen size: 55-inch | Tuner: Freeview HD/Freesat | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: OLED | Smart TV: Android TV | Curved: No | Dimensions: 1226 x 714 x 255mm (W x H x D) AU $4,495 View at The Good Guys Top-class upscaling Acoustic Surface+ audio Lean back design No Freeview Play, or HDR10+

Why buy the A9G OLED? The 2019 model excels when it comes to upscaling, with SD and HD images looking as polished and detailed as you could hope for on the A9G’s 4K display – while the OLED panel manages to draw out incredible color and contrast performance.

Sound is also a key feature, with Sony’s premium Acoustic Surface+ Audio technology emitting audio out of the panel itself, rather than jutting out of rear-firing speakers.

There are some specific flaws worth noting, including the lack of Freeview Play – the on demand service for British broadcasters. While you get premium Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos formats, there’s also no HDR10+, which may be an issue depending on which streaming services and HDR sources you use. The A9G is, however, IMAX Enhanced certified for those keen on the cinematic aspect ratio and DTS-mixed audio that affords.

If you can afford the eye-watering price, this is one of the best 55-inch TVs out there.

Read the full review: Sony A9G Master Series OLED

(Image credit: Samsung)

4. HDR champ: Samsung Q95T QLED TV An affordable Q90 successor with OTS audio Screen size: 55-inch | Tuner: Freeview/FreeSat | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: QLED | Smart TV: Samsung Tizen | Curved: No | Dimensions: 227.6 x 794.8 x 235.6mm (W x H x D) Check Amazon Very good sound quality Strong gaming features Not cheap Aggressive backlight dimming

The Samsung Q95T holds a curious position in this year's TV range, given it's not as high specified as its Q90 predecessor – but there are a few changes to make up for it.

For one, it uses Samsung's new-for-2020 audio system: OTS (Object Tracking Sound). This uses a number of different drivers placed around the screen to ensure audio can track up, down, left and right in response to what's happening onscreen. You're also getting a significantly lower starting price than the Q90 (which is essentially out of stock now, anyway).

As ever, the Q95T QLED is exceptionally bright, too, making for dazzling images. The backlight dimming can be a bit aggressive (in order to prevent blooming around bright objects) but it's a small price to pay for what's still an exceptional HDR performer.

In Dynamic Mode it achieves brightness peaks of more than 2000 nits. This drops to around 1500 and 1300 nits respectively in the more all-round effective Standard and Movie presets, but that’s more than enough to ensure the Q95T delivers HDR pictures with exceptional punch and vibrancy.

Samsung's new Ultra Viewing Angle technology also maintains the depth of color off-axis, making for an exceptional LCD TV.

Read the full review: Samsung Q95T QLED TV

(Image credit: Philips)

5. For wow factor: Philips OLED 805 TV Gorgeous Ambilight colors with an OLED panel? Count us in Screen size: 55-inch | Tuner: Freeview Play, Freesat | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: OLED | Smart TV: Android | Curved: No Check Amazon Lovely design Immersive Ambilight No Freeview Play Android TV issues

The Philips OLED 805 is a winning combination of excellent picture quality, powerful processing, and lovely build quality – but it's the Ambilight feature that's the real star of the show here.

Ambilight projects a cornucopia of colors around the edges of the television, and this 805 model can do so from three sides – not quite the four-sided Ambilight of the flagship OLED+935, but still plenty to create an immersive light show.

But the 805 OLED isn't just for show: thanks to Philips' beefy P5 Picture processor, its able to give real force to OLED images, with enhanced contrast and spectacular colors – even when upscaling from HD/SDR. Philips improves on last year's 804 model too with both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, meaning you won't have to choose between a dynamic HDR format.

There isn't Apple TV app support, though – and the Android smart TV platform can feel unwieldy at times. The lack of Freeview Play, too, can be frustrating for UK viewers, without catch-up provision for the likes of ITV and BBC. Overall, though, it's a small price to pay for what's on offer.

Read the full review: Philips OLED 805

(Image credit: LG)

6. The starter OLED: LG B9 OLED OLED on a budget Screen size: 55-inch | Tuner: Freeview Play, Freeview Satellite | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: OLED | Smart TV: WebOS | Curved: No | Dimensions: 1228 x 744 x 246mm (W x H x D) Check Amazon LG's cheapest OLED Incredible color contrast Less advanced processing Some video noise in dark scenes

Want a top-notch OLED panel, without the associated cost? You may want the LG B9 in your living room.

The B9 was a bit late to the party, only landing in the second half of 2019, but its low price point compared to the C Series or E Series makes it a tempting proposition. Of course, that affordability comes with a catch, as the B9 uses the a7 Gen 2 processor, instead of the more advanced a9 Gen 2 chip.

This means you’re not getting the best picture processing available – but aside from some mild video noise in dark scenes, and the occasional drop in frame rate, you’re still getting a high-quality picture at a (comparatively) cheap price.

You'll still be getting the expected 4K resolution, HDR support, and brilliant webOS smart platform of the best LG TVs too.

Read the full review: LG B9 OLED

(Image credit: Philips)

7. Best feature: Philips OLED 754 Ambilight is the jewel in this entry level OLED's crown Screen size: 55-inch | Tuner: Freeview Play, Freeview Satellite | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: OLED | Smart TV: Android | Curved: No | Dimensions: 1227.8 x 716.6 x 230mm (W x H x D) Check Amazon Great visuals Ambilight is still cool Saphi interface can be a chore Motion settings need fine tuning

We're starting to enter an age of affordable OLEDs, and that's nowhere clearer than with the Philips OLED 754. Available now for just £999 in the UK, down from its initial £1,300 RRP, it's a fantastic example of the kind of quality already on offer for mid-budget TV buyers (along with the LG B9).

You won't get some of the bells and whistles of other, more high-end TVs in this list, but you do get universal HDR support – something even the LG CX OLED is lacking.

The inclusion of three-sided Ambilight, too, is still a thrill, offering a lightshow behind the television for ambience (ambi-light, get it?) and feeling fully unique in its offering.

The Saphi smart TV platform could use some work, but this really is a knockout OLED TV, and the second-gen P5 processor still works wonders on an OLED panel.

Read more: Philips OLED 754 TV review

(Image credit: Samsung)

8. The budget pick: Samsung TU8000 The RU8000 is good for everyday television or gaming at home Screen size: 55-inch | Tuner: Freeview Play, Freeview Satellite | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: LED | Smart TV: Tizen | Curved: No | Dimensions: 1237.2 x 776.9 x 237.2 mm (W x H x D) AU $1,095 View at Appliance Central Low input lag! Solid motion handling Narrow viewing angles Lacks brightness

If your living room – and budget – can't handle a 65-inch TV, take a look at the truly spectacular TU8000 Series. You'll get an incredibly low input lag (just 9.7ms) as well as a motion handling technology to keep the action looking consistently smooth. What else could you ask for?

You're not getting all of the gaming technologies of some other sets in this list, as HDMI 2.1, VRR (variable refresh rate), or a 120Hz panel – but for the everyday gamer, this is a set that gets the basics very right.

You will need to watch out for the narrow viewing angles: content looks best straight on, with color draining from the sides, so it might not be the best choice for four-party Switch game sessions. On the whole, though, this is a solid choice.

If you're in the US, you might still be able to find last year's RU8000 – increasingly hard these days – which does offer up to 120Hz refresh rate (for 50-inch sizes and above) as well as VRR, and might be worth picking up on the cheap.

Read the full review: Samsung TU8000