Amazon Autos launches in the UK in early 2027, with Hyundai confirmed as its first manufacturer

Buyers will be able to compare vehicles, check finance options and reserve a car

The final purchase, paperwork and collection will still happen at the dealership

Following the success of its automotive platform launch in the US, Amazon wants to make buying a car feel more like ordering a new TV, with its online car-shopping service arriving in the UK in early 2027.

Amazon Autos will let shoppers browse new and used vehicles, compare prices and finance options, get an estimate for their existing car and reserve their next set of wheels without having to drive around numerous dealer forecourts.

The UK will be the first market outside the US to get the service, and Hyundai is the first manufacturer confirmed for the British launch, with its range of electric, hybrid and gas-powered models set to appear on Amazon.co.uk.

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Dealer group Vertu Motors has also signed up to list used and 'approved-used' cars.

While you won't be able to have a new car dropped on your driveway alongside your toilet paper or electric toothbrush purchase, the retailer is clearly hoping to make the early stages of the buying process feel much more familiar.

“Customers often are already logged in. They already have the Amazon app. They're familiar with the experience. Amazon Autos will look and feel like Amazon to them,” Matt Nuffort, director of Amazon Autos International, told James Baggott in an interview for Car Dealer Magazine.

(Image credit: Hyundai)

This is where Amazon wants to capitalize. Buying a car is a massive financial commitment, and the process can involve hours of research, comparing dealer listings, working out finance payments and negotiating a part-exchange.

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Amazon's pitch is that much of this can be handled through a website or app that shoppers already know how to use.

“Buying a car is one of the biggest purchases people make, and we think it should feel as simple and transparent as shopping for anything on Amazon,” Nuffort said in Amazon's UK launch announcement.

Potential customers will be able to sort results based on geographical location, or shop to a strict budget or features wishlist, with reservations for a new vehicle starting at just £99.

Amazon also says its platform can compare upfront prices and finance deals, including the popular personal contract purchase (PCP) and hire purchase (HP) options, alongside cash prices for buyers who don't want the monthly financial burden.

Buyers can also get a quick estimate on the value of their trade-in, based on model, mileage and condition.

However, the remainder of the buying journey is still handled by the dealership, with all paperwork and final trade-in values occurring in person.

Amazon says it is not cutting dealerships out of the process. Instead, it's trying to make the online research and shopping experience more straightforward, before handing the customer over to the retailer selling the car.

Analysis: Amazon has the power to disrupt

(Image credit: Amazon)

Autotrader has long been the dominant force in both new and used car sales in the UK, with numerous rivals burning through stacks of money in an attempt to take it on.

So far, the likes of CarWow and Motorway have got close, but most buyers in the market for a new vehicle still flock to Autotrader.

James Baggott, editor of CarDealer Magazine, told me that Amazon has the potential to “seriously disrupt the automotive advertising market”, because car dealers are “desperate for an alternative” that offers the same level of leads for a fraction of the cost.

Hyundai is the first new-car brand confirmed for the UK launch. Its selection will include the Ioniq 3 and Ioniq 5 electric cars, alongside the i20 and Kona, with petrol, hybrid and electric options available.

Vertu Motors will also list used vehicles, and Amazon says more brands and franchised partners will be announced ahead of launch.

That could be important for buyers: the more dealerships and brands Amazon attracts, the more useful it becomes as a place to compare cars.

It's also an area where Amazon will want to prove itself. A familiar shopping experience is one thing, but car buyers will still want a broad selection of vehicles, competitive prices and confidence that the dealer on the other end of the listing can deliver.

But its US operation appears to be a success, growing from 48 cities to more than 150, with vehicles from 35 brands available through the platform.

Amazon says its UK launch will build on that experience, although the full choice of cars available to British shoppers has yet to be confirmed.

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