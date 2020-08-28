NordVPN vs CyberGhost VPN: Which should you get?

VPNs were once a relatively niche product, but they’ve grown significantly more common over time. While early users were typically concerned with security, more and more people are using VPNs to access region-blocked content. Of course, they can also be used to protect your internet activity, particularly on public networks.

In this article, we’ll take a look at NordVPN vs CyberGhost, two of the most well-known VPNs in 2020. While we gave each platform an identical rating of 4.5 stars in our in-depth reviews, they both have unique advantages that may be particularly helpful in certain situations, depending on your intended VPN uses. All things considered, NordVPN and CyberGhost are both excellent VPNs for most users.

First impressions and specs

NordVPN vs CyberGhost: specs comparison Number of servers:

NordVPN: 5,400+ / CyberGhost: 6,200+ Server locations:

NordVPN: 80+ / CyberGhost: 110+ Maximum simultaneous connections:

NordVPN: 6 / CyberGhost: Unlimited Money back guarantee length:

NordVPN: 30 days / CyberGhost: 45 days Lowest monthly cost:

NordVPN: $3.71 / CyberGhost: $2.75

Both NordVPN and CyberGhost are easy to set up, so it doesn’t take more than a few minutes to start using your new VPN. And both services offer money back guarantees, too - 30 days from Nord and 45 from Cyber. Make sure to note the last day of your subscription and cancel before that in order to avoid any charges.

Although both platforms have strong specs that stand up to many other VPNs, CyberGhost has around 1,000 additional servers in 30 more countries.

NordVPN vs CyberGhost: Plans, pricing and trials

Both options offer significant discounts in exchange for longer commitments. At the time of writing, NordVPN charges $11.95 for individual months, $9 per month for six months and $3.71 per month for two years.

Similarly, CyberGhost costs $12.99 per month when paid monthly, but just $7.99 per month when you commit to six months. You can save further by committing to an 18-month plan at $2.75 per month. So an absolute steal if you're happy to commit.

NordVPN vs CyberGhost: Privacy

Privacy is one of the most important factors to consider when you’re looking for the best VPN. NordVPN’s IKev2/IPsec support comes with AES-256 encryption and other powerful security measures. The NordVPN kill switch prevents your data from being exposed if the VPN is disconnected.

CyberGhost matches these features with AES 256-bit encryption and an automatic kill switch. It’s clear that both providers take your security seriously and take all the precautions necessary to protect your data.

NordVPN vs CyberGhost: Logging

A VPN's 'no logs' policy should mean that the provider doesn’t store your internet activity. NordVPN's policy is independently audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers on an annual basis, who verified the strength of their security practices. The provider operates in Panama in order to avoid data-retention laws, which could compromise user information.

CyberGhost uses a similar no-logs approach and is based in Romania for the same reasons.

Both Panama and Romania are known for their strong support for privacy, and neither is subject to the Five Eyes or 14 Eyes agreements.

NordVPN (Image credit: NordVPN)

NordVPN vs CyberGhost: Performance

VPNs vary widely in terms of performance, and it can be frustrating when a VPN slows down your connection. While different users will notice different results, both NordVPN and CyberGhost maintained decent connections during our testing.

That said, NordVPN had a significant advantage when we tested its US VPN servers. We were testing while in the UK, so American users may not experience the same difference. Each platform averaged around 65-70 Mbps while using a 75 Mbps connection on British servers.

NordVPN vs CyberGhost: Streaming

NordVPN doesn’t explicitly mention support for any streaming services, but it appears to be compatible with some of the most popular services. Although we weren’t able to access BBC iPlayer or Amazon Prime Video through the desktop client, we successfully connected to both platforms, along with Netflix, while using the browser extension.

CyberGhost filters servers based on their support for different services and locations. This makes it one of the best options if you need a VPN to block region restrictions on streaming sites, with Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Hulu and more proving easy to access via the VPN.

NordVPN vs CyberGhost: Torrents

In the same way, CyberGhost openly advertises its support for torrents through a list of torrent-compatible servers. You can also configure the platform to automatically connect to a specific server when you open a torrenting application.

Similarly, it’s easy to find a torrent-friendly server with NordVPN by selecting P2P under Service Type on the Server Recommendation page. NordVPN routes P2P traffic through private servers located in Canada and the Netherlands.

CyberGhost (Image credit: CyberGhost)

NordVPN vs CyberGhost: Mobile apps

Applications from both providers are available on iOS and Android devices. Although CyberGhost has a decent mobile app, the NordVPN app offers more functionality. For example, while the CyberGhost kill switch isn’t available on mobile devices, NordVPN users can enable it through the app on iOS or under Settings on Android.

Similarly, CyberGhost doesn’t give mobile users the option to choose their protocol, while NordVPN offers IKEv2 and OpenVPN TCP or UDP. With that in mind, NordVPN may be a better option for those who primarily use VPNs on mobile devices.

NordVPN vs CyberGhost: Support

The NordVPN FAQ provides detailed answers to common questions and technical issues. You can get one-on-one support through either email or live chat, with live chat available 24/7.

On the other hand, the CyberGhost Guides section looks far more comprehensive at first, with articles covering functionality on each individual client. Unfortunately, the articles themselves aren’t as consistently informative, and some appear to be roughly translated from another language. Like NordVPN, though, CyberGhost has both live chat and email support.

NordVPN vs CyberGhost: Final verdict

NordVPN and CyberGhost are two of the top VPNs around right now, but each one has multiple unique benefits. Mobile users, for example, will appreciate the NordVPN app’s deeper set of features. NordVPN is also more affordable for both individual months.

That being said, CyberGhost offers a wider range of servers, arguably better P2P support, and a higher limit on connected devices (seven vs six). It’s also significantly cheaper than NordVPN for the first 18 months.

Ultimately, the right VPN for you depends on the features that are most relevant to your usage. But you won't go far wrong with either of these services. And if you want the best of the best, then take a look at ExpressVPN, too.