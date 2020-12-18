Xbox Series S restock update: Amazon UK has stock with Christmas delivery available

Xbox Series S stock is now back at Amazon for £249.99, but for how long? We've seen that Amazon's stock in particular gets snapped up quickly, so don't hang around if you've been searching where to buy Xbox Series S.

Microsoft’s affordable Xbox has proved to be just as popular as the flagship Xbox Series X, with Xbox Series S stock continuing to fly off the shelves as soon as it arrives. The cheaper Xbox system continues to be hard to find, so this is a great chance to grab the console before Christmas.

The Xbox Series S promises to be one of the hottest products during the Christmas period, and we expect that to continue throughout 2021, particularly as more enticing games arrive.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have been big sellers throughout 2020, and have been hard to find since pre-orders began in September.

The cheaper Xbox Series S allows for next-gen gaming at 1440p resolution and up to 120fps thanks to its modern GPU and powerful CPU. It's digital only, though, so if you own a lot of physical games, bear that in mind.

We've cast our verdict on the Xbox Series S in our Xbox Series S review and we were impressed by Microsoft's cheaper albeit less powerful machine.

