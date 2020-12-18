Trending

Xbox Series S restock update: Amazon UK has stock with Christmas delivery available

By

The Xbox Series S is currently available from Amazon

Xbox Series S stock
(Image credit: Microsoft/Future)

Xbox Series S stock is now back at Amazon for £249.99, but for how long? We've seen that Amazon's stock in particular gets snapped up quickly, so don't hang around if you've been searching where to buy Xbox Series S

Microsoft’s affordable Xbox has proved to be just as popular as the flagship Xbox Series X, with Xbox Series S stock continuing to fly off the shelves as soon as it arrives. The cheaper Xbox system continues to be hard to find, so this is a great chance to grab the console before Christmas.

The Xbox Series S promises to be one of the hottest products during the Christmas period, and we expect that to continue throughout 2021, particularly as more enticing games arrive. 

Xbox Series S deals:

Xbox Series S: £249.99 at Argos
Want an Xbox Series S? Amazon is showing stock for Microsoft's more affordable console again. This is a great opportunity to snag the new Xbox if you've been hoping to secure one before Christmas. View Deal

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have been big sellers throughout 2020, and have been hard to find since pre-orders began in September.  

The cheaper Xbox Series S allows for next-gen gaming at 1440p resolution and up to 120fps thanks to its modern GPU and powerful CPU. It's digital only, though, so if you own a lot of physical games, bear that in mind. 

We've cast our verdict on  the Xbox Series S in our Xbox Series S review and we were impressed by Microsoft's cheaper albeit less powerful machine. 

Xbox Series S accessory deals

Not in the US? Head to our where to buy Xbox Series S page, or check out the latest deals on accessories and controllers below:

See more Gaming news