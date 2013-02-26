Salesforce.com launches Service Cloud Mobile

Salesforce.com has pushed out its first service for mobile agent interface, co-browsing, communities and chat.

Named Service Cloud Mobile, it is the first in a series of mobile services expected from the company.

It takes Salesforce Sales Cloud to mobile devices and, through the Salesforce Touch Platform, enables developers to write custom mobile apps and deploy them to any device.

Salesforce.com says this addresses the fact that most legacy call centre systems have been designed for landlines.

The company has highlighted the co-browsing technology, which is scheduled to be widely available in the second half of the year and will enable sales agents to guide customers on mobile devices via any web browsers. This makes it possible to set up accounts, complete forms and work through any issues without downloading any software.

The Mobile Service Cloud communities are now live and can provide access to knowledge and expertise, so companies can help customers to find answers to questions through self-service, peers or experts.

Service Cloud Touch, which was released last year, is optimised for mobile devices and enables service agents to manage cases on Android devices, iPhones, iPads or Amazon Kindles.

"Salesforce.com is doubling down on mobile," says Alex Bard, General Manager of Service Cloud, Salesforce.com. "The first in a series of innovations we'll deliver this year, Service Cloud Mobile is helping customer companies transform the way they deliver customer service for the mobile era."