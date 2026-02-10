Salesforce halts development of new features for Heroku cloud AI platform

Salesforce SVP and GM confirms Heroku gets deprioritized in an AI-first world

Agentforce has emerged as an agentic AI development platform

Heroku will still get important stability and security updates

Salesforce has announced that it will stop developing new features for Heroku, an application building and deployment platform, moving it into a "sustaining engineering" phase.

The decision was announced in early February 2026 by Salesforce SVP and GM Nitin T Bhat, who confirmed the platform will continue to get updated stability, security, reliability and support.

In the immediate term, existing customers can continue to use Heroku and renew their subscriptions with no pricing or service changes, however it's unclear whether Salesforce plans to phase out Heroku over the longer term.

Although existing customers can continue to use Heroku, Salesforce has ended new enterprise contracts (but existing contracts and renewals will still be honored).

"There is no change for customers using Heroku today," Bhat wrote. "Customers who pay via credit card in the Heroku dashboard – both existing and new – can continue to use Heroku with no changes to pricing, billing, service, or day-to-day usage."

"Sustaining engineering" is tech company speak for no future roadmap and no further innovation, as well as the potential long-term risk of sunsetting.

Adobe recently announced it would be sunsetting Animate, before quickly reversing on what it had said to shift the app into "maintenance mode," which for all intends and purposes, means the same thing.

For context, Heroku hasn't always been a Salesforce product. The company acquired Heroku in 2010, positioning it as a key platform for building custom apps alongside its CRM. But recent years have seen the emergence of Agentforce, a new agentic AI-centric development platform, thus Heroku could be seen as a platform that doesn't meet today's AI standards.

