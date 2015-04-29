Tag Heuer competes with Apple for 'most expensive smartwatch' title

Google and Swiss designer Tag Heuer are making a smartwatch they hope you'll really lust after, but that lust is going to cost you.

The fancy Android Wear watch will cost around $1,400 (about £900, AU$1,740), Tag Heuer CEO Jean-Claude Biver told Bloomberg.

That's not as expensive as the gold Apple Watch Edition, but it is more than other Apple Watch models, including the very nice steel link version.

In addition it's been revealed that the Tag Heuer Android Wear smartwatch will last up to 40 hours on a single charge, and that it will go on sale in October or November.

Attractive alternatives

Shoppers looking for a luxury smartwatch might be relieved to have another option to choose from besides Apple's.

