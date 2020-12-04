This Google Pixel 5 deal blows everything else out of the water right now

Black Friday has now come and gone, but if you missed the chance to grab a big discount on a top Android handset, the opportunity is still there. One of the best Google Pixel 5 deals of Black Friday is still readily available.

Coming from the retailer Mobiles.co.uk, you're getting 54GB of data on the Vodafone network while only paying £30 a month and £9.99 upfront for it. That makes it easily one of the best prices of Black Friday.

While this is easily the best Pixel 5 deal around, iD Mobile also has a great offer available. It supplies an unlimited data Google Pixel 5 for £33.99 a month but also throws in an £100 Curry's gift card. However, iD Mobile is not yet a 5G network.

You can see both of these market-leading Google Pixel 5 deals below.

This Vodafone Google Pixel 5 deal in full:

iD Mobile's alternative Google Pixel 5 deal:

Google Pixel 5 | iD Mobile | £19.99 upfront | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £33.99pm + £100 gift card

The Google Pixel 5 was a super popular handset over Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year, and yet this price is better than a lot of the deals we saw over that period. It provides completely unlimited data, calls and texts for just £33.99 a month. On top of that, you're getting a £100 Currys gift card. However, it is important to note that iD Mobile is yet to have 5G networks and won't until 2021.

View Deal

Pixel 5 deals: how does the phone shape up?

It seems Google listened when it came to the downfalls of the Pixel 4. Whilst its predecessor was a bit of a flop, the Pixel 5 seems to kick it up a gear, offering the reliability we'd come to expect from Google smartphones as well as some stunning features that help it to keep up with the likes of Samsung and Apple iPhones.

Boosted with 8GB RAM and a 4080mAh battery cell, performance and longevity is much improved, alongside design factors like finally kicking to the curb Google's penchant for ghastly notches and – worse still – clunky-looking foreheads and chins from years past.

(Image credit: Future)

Now the Pixel 5 looks sleek with thin bezels and – taking a leaf out of Samsung's book – a hole-punch-like front-facing camera. The 6-inch display dazzles, then, with Full HD resolution and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate.

Other changes see the Pixel 4's telephoto lens swapped out for a 16MP ultra-wide lens, alongside the trusty 12.2MP main camera. In addition, the Pixel 5 now has the ability to utilise Night mode whilst shooting portraits. Google has also amped things up with 5G connectivity, as well as making it a touch more affordable, which, let's face it, is why you're here.