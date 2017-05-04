Third annual PC Gaming Show returns to shake up E3 2017

Our friends at PC Gamer are at it again, with the announcement of their third annual PC Gaming Show set to take place during the official keynote schedule of E3 2017.

This year, Intel joins PC Gamer as its presenting sponsor, with the show set to begin on 10am PT (1pm ET, 6pm GMT, 3am Friday ACT) on June 12. And, just like last year, famed eSports shoutcaster Sean “Day[9]” Plott will host the proceedings.

Plus, since E3 will be open to the public this year, that means PC gaming fans will get to attend the festivities alongside the press, with tickets available right now at the below link:

As for why you’ll want to grab those tickets ASAP, PC Gamer is focusing more on virtual reality (VR) and eSports in the PC gaming space than ever before.

Expect to see announcements and insights from returning top PC game developers, like Bohemia Interactive and Tripwire Interactive, and some new guests, like Cygames and Nexon. Naturally, expect Intel to have something to show off as well.

Of course, as always, the PC Gaming Show will be streamed live, for free, to PC Gamer’s Twitch channel as well as the Twitch home page. You’ll also be able to watch along for free on Facebook Live, YouTube Gaming and Microsoft Beam.

Organized by PC Gamer and presented by Intel, this year’s PC Gaming Show is set to be the biggest yet, so mark your calendars and set your PCs to stream on June 12 at 10am PT.