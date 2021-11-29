These Cyber Monday running shoe deals slash the price of top Under Armour kicks

Despite the name, the Cyber Monday deals can be a good time to pick up new pairs of running shoes (yes, real ones, not digital or cyber ones, the type you use on trails or roads).

In particular, we're seeing some rather good discounts on Under Armour shoes, with its Charged Assert and Pursuit ranges getting price cuts that you should really check out - these are all at Amazon, and if you want to view the entire listing, you can click here.

We've picked our favorite running shoe deals though, so you can quickly find a few of the best. We haven't cited exact prices or discounts, and that's because they're sometimes slightly different depending on the shoe size or width.

Today's best Under Armour Cyber Monday deals

Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 8: at least 25% all in-stock pairs Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 8: at least 25% all in-stock pairs

These are some pretty good-looking shoes, though availability is a little spotty on some of the more popular sizes - and the discounts vary quite a bit too.

Under Armour Women's Charged Assert 9: over $30 off all sizes Under Armour Women's Charged Assert 9: over $30 off all sizes

These are some pretty good-looking shoes with plenty of availability on every size we checked - most are down $30 from their $70 starting price though there's some variation.

Under Armour Men's Charged Pursuit 2: 44% off a wide range of sizes Under Armour Men's Charged Pursuit 2: 44% off a wide range of sizes

These mainly-polyester shoes are lightweight but also fairly rigid - quite a few of the sizes are already sold out, but there are a few left.

Under Armour Women's Charged Rogue 2.5: up to 40% off, but depending on size Under Armour Women's Charged Rogue 2.5: up to 40% off, but depending on size

This women's running shoe seems to have more variation in discount than the other pairs we've seen - the kicks are highly breathable and have rubber soles.

