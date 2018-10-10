The latest Sims 4 expansion let's you launch a glitzy acting career

EA has announced the latest Sims 4 expansion pack – The Sims 4: Get Famous.

In a similar vein to the Sims: Superstar, Get Famous allows players to embark on an all-new acting career with their Sims working their way from a broke wannabe to a rich and famous celebrity.

Sims can audition for commercial and television roles to land their big break, before climbing the ladder to feature film parts. Being the modern age, celebrity Sims can even cement their roles as an influencer, livestreaming their every moment in the new world of Del Sol Valley.

Get your Sims to celebrity status and they're on the fast-track to exclusive parties, signing autographs and riches.

Check out the reveal trailer below:

“With The Sims 4 Get Famous, players can achieve their wildest dreams of becoming a celebrity and all of the perks that come with fame in The Sims 4. From rubbing elbows with A-list celebrities at the studio, to star-studded VIP parties in the hills, Sims can now have it all,” says Grant Rodiek, Sims 4 senior producer. “The development team has added a slew of fun, humorous, and lavish new gameplay content to ensure that fans, and their Sims, can experience the luxury lifestyle as they play with life, this time in the spotlight.”

The Sims 4: Get Famous will be available on November 16 for PC and Mac.