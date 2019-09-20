The Last of Us 2 teased for Sony's State of Play – but will we get a launch date?

The Last of Us Part 2 is getting some kind of reveal in Sony's State of Play video-stream next week, according to a Twitter post by game developer Naughty Dog.

Showing off a solitary knife against a wispy black background, the image (below) hints at a sequel unafraid to keep exploring the gritty, violent side of a zombie outbreak drama – with a clear reference to Sony's State of Play session scheduled for September 24.

"I'm gonna find...and I'm gonna kill...every last one of them." pic.twitter.com/vO0cC6dGkOSeptember 20, 2019

We know that there won't be any news on the upcoming PS5 console, after Sony ruled out the next-generation hardware appearing.

The question remains, though – what is being shown? We already know the game is in development, and being released sometime in the coming year. While we originally hoped for a 2019 release, sometime in 2020 looks a lot more likely – especially after a possible slip by Ellie voice actor Ashley Johnson on a February launch date (more on that in our Last of Us 2 hub).

We'd be surprised at Naughty Dog bigging up the State of Play if there wasn't some meaningful information in it. We may just be getting a snippet of gameplay, or another cinematic trailer, but as 2019 drags on, finally dropping the release date – or a general window like "Spring 2020" – would be just the thing to keep the hype train going.

The Last of Us was one of the best games on PS3 – and is even better on PS4 – and we can't wait to see how they follow up on the gripping video-game drama.