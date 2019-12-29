The cheapest iPad deal of the year is live now in the January sales

You can still buy the 10.2-inch 2019 iPad for just £289 at Currys in the early January sales. This is the cheapest we've seen the latest iPad all year, and we didn't expect stock to last this long - so if you're interested, we'd advise you move fast.

The new 10.2-inch iPad has the same excellent A10 processor as the previous 9.7-inch version, but comes with more RAM tucked away under the hood. Even with 32GB capacity, you’ve still got plenty of headroom for all those great apps and streaming on iCloud. The 2019 iPad is already great value with a vibrant 10.2-inch screen, and excellent peripheral support in the form of the new Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil.

It’s quite simply brilliant at the basics, and a great entry into the world of Apple tablets. This, coupled with a solid, premium build quality, means you can't really go wrong - whether it's a gift for yourself or someone else.

This a Black Friday-esque iPad deal: the new Apple iPad 10.2 has only been this cheap once before. A bigger, more vibrant screen, heaps of RAM and great peripheral support make this a great proposition for most users. You can also pick up this iPad deal at Amazon if stock is dwindling in your area.

TechRadar's own Matt Swider gave the tablet a glowing appraisal in his iPad 10.2 review, highlighting the performance upgrade and great introductory price.

One thing to note is that although the new iPad has great accessories, the Smart Keyboard cover and Apple Pencil are sold separately. All this can add up quite quickly, but you can still have a great experience with the standalone package.

