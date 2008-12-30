LG launching world's thinnest TV at CES

LG to claim world's thinnest TV crown at CES in Las Vegas in January

LG Electronics is set to unveil the world's slimmest LED LCD TV at CES in Las Vegas next week.

The LG LH95 is set to go up against offerings from Sony and Samsung – both of whom were claiming the thinnest TV crown at IFA in Berlin earlier this year.

How thin?!

So exactly how thin is the LG LH95? It is an impressive 24.8mm thin (or just under an inch, for the fans of imperial measurements).

The LG LH95 also supports 240Hz TrueMotion Drive technology and 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

Also, according to LG, this LED LCD TV is set to bag the 2009 CES Innovation Award winner in the Display category. Check out the pics of LG's new skinny telly over on AVing.net