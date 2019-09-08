Save up to £250 with these Sky TV deals with Sky Sports and Cinema bundle options

What do you mean you've not sorted a Sky TV deal yet to get your Sky Sports fix? Not to worry, as the fantastic deal from earlier in the summer has made a late comeback. Better yet, it comes with loads of entertainment TV shows and channels and even Sky Cinema.

Not bothered about Sky Sports? Not a problem as you can get the Sky entertainment package with just Sky Cinema and still get a big discount on those monthly bills.

We've also found an incredible Sky broadband and TV bundle on the super fast 59Mb fibre connection that's currently £10 a month cheaper. Decent broadband speeds like this fibre option are absolutely essential for modern households with multiple smart devices, phones and HD/4K media streaming and downloads on the go at any time.

Sky Sports is one of the more expensive add-ons to a Sky TV bundle and before the summer we hadn't seen a decent offer in months. Thankfully the drought is over and Sky has knocked a big chunk off today.

The following bundles all come with Sky Entertainment as the base of the package. This comes with loads of top channels like Sky Atlantic, Sky One, Comedy Central, Fox, SyFy and more. You also get the Sky Q box which can record multiple shows simultaneously.

As for the sporting content, you get all 11 Sky Sports channels with either bundle, including Premier League, Football, F1, Racing, Cricket, Golf, Sky Sports News, Mix, Action, Arena and Main Event. If you opt for Sky Cinema too, extra channels will include Action, Comedy, Thriller, Drama, Sci-fi & Horror and Select - not to mention a huge choice of on-demand movies and a new premiere added every day.

You can add other extras (4K upgrades, Sky Kids, box sets/Netflix) as you go through the bundle process, but if you decide to add Sky Cinema to the deal after originally clicking the bundle option without, be sure to back out and start again as it doesn't discount its price unless you chose that option from the start for some reason.

The best Sky TV deals for sports, movies and more

Sky TV Entertainment | Sky Q Box | Superast Fibre Broadband | £49 £39 a month

If you're looking to switch broadband provider as well today then this is a superb offer from Sky for its top-tier fibre broadband with average download speeds of 59Mb. You're getting the Sky TV Entertainment package bundled in too and the saving is all sorts of epic at £180 over 18 months.View Deal

If you're also in the market for a new TV to enjoy all this content on , we can help you save a lot of money and get the best price via our roundup of the latest cheap TV deals. Want to make sure you don't miss a game this season? Then check out our guide, Premier League 19/20 live stream for advice on how to watch every game online and from anywhere.