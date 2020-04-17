Sky Mobile has some of the cheapest iPhone SE deals to pre-order in the UK

Today's the day! Apple's newest handset - the iPhone SE 2020 - is officially available to pre-order at 1pm. After a somewhat quiet and sudden announcement this week, retailers are now putting on the fighting gloves to offer the best prices - including Sky Mobile.

Of all of the retailers looking to score knockout blows, Sky Mobile may just be the champ. The retailer is really committing to the iPhone SE's raison d'être of cheap pricing. Sky has managed to go as low as £21 a month...a superb starting tariff for a 2020 smartphone - especially for one sporting an Apple logo - and one that is looks like other retailers are really going to struggle to beat. You don't even have to pay anything upfront!

So if you've been waiting patiently for cheap iPhone deals and the iPhone SE has seriously attracted your attention, now is finally the time. Scroll down to see Sky's low cost iPhone SE plans in full, together with more information about what signing up with Sky Mobile gets you. Sky will then send out your new iPhone SE this time next week - Friday, April 24.

Sky Mobile's best iPhone SE deals:

iPhone SE 2020 64GB | Sky Mobile | Swap 24 | FREE upfront | 2GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £21 per month

Sky Mobile has pulled out a pretty astonishing price on the brand spanking new Apple iPhone SE. Without paying a penny upfront, your bills will come in at a teeny tiny £21 per month. 2GB of data will only get you so far though, luckily the retailer's 20GB tariff is probably even better value...

iPhone SE 2020 64GB | Sky Mobile | Swap 24 | FREE upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £27 per month

Pay an extra £6 per month and ramp up the data limit all the way to a healthy 20GB per month. That's looooads for streaming, surfing and social media-ing. And watching Sky Go won't eat into it at all. We think this is the pick of Sky's early iPhone SE deals.

Why go for Sky Mobile?

Looking past the obvious reason of the affordable pricing above, Sky Mobile has a few special features that make it stand out:

Roll: Don't use all of your data one month? No problem! Sky will let you roll it over into the next month. You can keep rolling data over for up to three years, perfect if there's a time where you'll need it more. You can even cash in your unused data for a range of rewards from Sky or gift it to other phones if you're on a family account.

Watch: If you're also a Sky TV customer, you can watch the Sky Go app on your mobile without using up data on your phone - perfect for train journeys.

Mix: Go for that £21 per month tariff now and, if you realise later down the line that 2GB of data just isn't enough, you can change it up at any time.

Swap: Sky lets you swap your phone contract after 24 months, meaning you can upgrade to a new phone if you like. Obviously, you will need to pay for the upgraded contract price but otherwise, it is pretty simple. Just to be clear, Sky's Swap 24 plans keep you contracted in for 36 months.

What's the new Apple iPhone SE actually like?

Finally...a cheap iPhone. It's been years since Apple offered us a budget handset but the SE 2020 is clearly that. It comes at almost half the price of the iPhone 11 while offering some 2020 specs.

4K video, Apple's super-powered A13 Bionic, wireless charging, an increased battery and an IP67 rating feature amongst the more impressive features of this device. To lower the price however, Apple has gone back to the design of the iPhone 8, brought the camera lenses down to just one and dropped the screen quality.

Overall, this falls in place as the best budget device Apple has out, coming way under its more recent devices in price but offering some impressive specs to out-do the iPhone 8, 7 and other such devices. To read more, head to our dedicated iPhone SE guide.