Save up to 75% on hundreds of PS4 games in the July Savings PlayStation Store sale

Sony has discounted a swathe of PS4 games on the PlayStation Store as part of its July Savings sale. There’s an impressive amount of titles on offer, with discounts of up to 70%.

To save you the time of trawling through the store page yourself, we’ve rounded up the biggest and best discounts on the games that we believe any discerning gamer should own. From Crash Bandicoot to the MediEvil reboot, there’s something to suit everyone here.

You can visit the PlayStation Store US or PlayStation Store UK page to see a full lineup of games in your country, but don’t wait too long as the July Savings sale comes to an end on July 22. Let’s dive into the deals.

The best PlayStation Store US July Savings deals

Resident Evil 7: $19.99 $9.99 on PSN

A terrifying game from start to finish, Resident Evil 7 is also compatible with PSVR if you really want to scare yourself. It was a markedly different approach for the series, but it proved to be one of the best. View Deal

Crash Bandicoot Bundle - N.Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled: $74.99 $37.49 on PSN

Two great Crash Bandicoot games for the price of one? Sign us up. This bundle gives you the excellent Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy remakes, and the equally as accomplished Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. View Deal

MediEvil: $29.99 $14.99 on PSN

It might be a little rough around the edges, but this remake of MediEvil stays true to the original PSOne game, warts and all. Step into the bones of Sir Daniel Fortesque and try to save the kingdom of Gallowmere once again. View Deal

Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle: $34.99 $17.49 on PSN

Still revered as one of the best games on PS4, Bloodborne pulls no punches when it comes to difficulty. You will die, a lot. But the thrill of overcoming an enemy who has thwarted you countless times cannot be matched. View Deal

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition: $59.99 $35.99 on PSN

With more monsters, a new location and countless gameplay improvements, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition is the perfect game for newcomers and veterans alike. Hunt, kill, craft, repeat. View Deal

Code Vein: $59.99 $29.99 on PSN

A Dark Souls-like game with plenty of fresh ideas of its own, Code Vein will test your skills and patience with its close combat gameplay and difficult enemy designs.View Deal

The best PlayStation Store UK July Savings deals

Marvel's Spider-Man: £34.99 £17.49 on PSN (UK only)

Arguably the greatest superhero game of all time, Marvel's Spider-Man brings the web-slinging savior to PlayStation 4. Swing through the city and take down famous enemies from the Spider-Man comics. View Deal

God of War: £15.99 £11.99 on PSN (UK only)

God of War needs no introduction. One of the highest rated games of this generation is now available to own digitally for less than the price of a takeout for two. You need this, boy. View Deal

Assassin's Creed Odyssey: £54.99 £15.99 on PSN (UK only)

An epic adventure in ancient Rome awaits in Assassin's Creed Odyssey as you become a legendary Spartan hero. Choose your path as you explore a fully-realized world in this return to form for the series. View Deal