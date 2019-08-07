Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch live blog: we'll be reporting from Unpacked 2019

Matt Swider

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch date is today, August 7, and we'll be reporting live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York to bring you all the news as it breaks.

Rumors point towards at least two handset announcements today, with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 tipped to arrive alongside the bigger Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

The handsets appear to have been comprehensively leaked over the past few months, potentially leaving Samsung with very little new to reveal to us today - assuming the volley of Galaxy Note 10 leaks are indeed accurate.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch event kicks off at 4pm EDT (1pm PDT, 9pm BST, 7am AEDT on August 8), and you'll be able to follow all the announcements as they happen below, in our Galaxy Note 10 launch live blog.