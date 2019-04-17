Trending

The Samsung Galaxy Fold has a durability problem

Reports from multiple reviewers show its wear and tear after a few days of use.

Update: Samsung has confirmed it's investigating the Galaxy Fold problems, mentioning that there should have been clearer indications that the screen protector shouldn't be removed and that it will replace all broken repair units.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is an ambitious foldable phone, but one with mounting durability problems, according to a handful of press who got early access to it.

We've seen a total of five broken Fold screens – four in which it isn't working at all and one instance in which half of the 7.3-inch tablet-like display is flickering.

Reviewers and analysts from CNBC, Bloomberg, The Verge, Android Central and YouTube tweeted about their experience after one and two days with the phone.

In some but not all cases, Samsung has already replaced the broken review units. If problems persist, it may run into its other dilemma: a shortage of Fold units.

Don't remove the film

Not everyone we talked to has had a problem with the Samsung Galaxy Fold screen, so we wouldn't call this widespread. But, again, it's been two days – it's very early.

The biggest take away for soon-to-be-Fold-owners is this: don't remove what looks to be protective plastic film on the screen. It's actually supposed to be there, as some people have found out the hard way that doing so may break the display.

At least it's not on fire

The official Samsung Galaxy Fold launch is April 26 in the US and May 3 in the UK and Europe. There's not much time to correct the issue if it becomes more pervasive.

There are at least two good things for people who pre-ordered. Samsung is offering a one-year warranty in most markets when you purchase the Fold, and at least it's not catching on fire yet.

We'll continue to update this story as we hear more from the tech reviewer community.

