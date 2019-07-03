Samsung Galaxy Fold has apparently been fixed

After months of delays Samsung might finally be ready to release the Galaxy Fold, as the handset has supposedly now been redesigned, hopefully fixing the issues it faced.

That’s according to ‘people familiar with the matter’, speaking to Bloomberg, who said a two-month redesign to fix the phone’s screen failures has now been completed. Apparently, Samsung is now in the ‘final stages’ of producing a commercial version, but hasn’t yet pinned down an exact launch date.

The sources did say that it’s unlikely Samsung will launch the redesigned Galaxy Fold during the Samsung Galaxy Note 10’s announcement on August 7 though, which at this point means it will probably go on sale after the Note 10.

With the foldable Huawei Mate X now set to land by September, it remains unclear whether Samsung will still be the first company with a high-profile foldable handset on the market.

Still, it sounds like the wait is almost over now, if this information is accurate, and we’d expect to hear official details about a release date soon.

We’ll let you know as soon as we hear anything on the subject, and at least you’ll have had more time to save – at $1,980 / £1,800 (around AU$3,225) the Samsung Galaxy Fold is sure to be a big hit on most bank balances.