PS5 restock update: ShopTo has PS5 stock right now, but you'll have to queue

If you're searching where to buy PS5, ShopTo currently has PS5 stock available but a familiar online queue is in place.

You'll need to select that "I'm in the queue for a PS5" under the options, and refrain from refreshing the page or accessing the website from another device.

Once you make it through, you'll have 10 minutes to place your order if any stock remains.

The queue information outlines that PS5 orders are limited to one per household. In a bid to deter scalpers, those who order more than one console, or who have previously ordered one from ShopTo, will "be charged a £20 administration fee for cancellation and refund, your account will be closed, and all of your current pre-/backorders will be cancelled."

The website stresses "We aim to sell units to customers that have not previously been able to order a PS5 console. We appreciate your understanding."

Remember that if you leave the line, you will lose your place. You'll also only have 10 minutes to enter the website once you're in, so keep the page open in a place you can see it.

The PS5 continues to be one of the most sought after products in the UK, with stock selling out fast whenever it does appear. The good news is, however, that more retailers are dropping stock each week, which previously wasn't the case.

PS5 deals:

PS5 at ShopTo

ShopTo has PS5 in stock right now, but there's a familiar online queue in place. It's worth sticking it out to the end, as we've seen before from other retailers that the wait can pay dividends. View Deal

If you miss out on ShopTo's PS5 stock or simply want to know where to buy PS5 quickly, you'll find all the links to buy PS5 at various retailers below, including the PS5 Digital Edition. Keep checking these links as you never know when more consoles will hit the shelves.