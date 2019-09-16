Pokémon Go sees a host of Gen 5 Unova Pokemon released into the wild

Blow the dust off that Pokédex, trainers – Unova region Pokémon are rolling out to Pokémon GO, expanding the roster of creatures available to fight, catch, and play with.

As of 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST on September 16, players will be start to encounter the new Pokémon. For those who played the Pokémon Black and White games on the Nintendo 3DS, or their Black 2 and White 2 sequels, the inclusion of Pokémon from the Unova region – where those games are set – should bring some much-appreciated color to your party.

You can see the release trailer for the Unova Pokémon below, which shows off the three Black and White starters and evolutions, as well as a host of additional Unova-specific Pokémon such as Blitzle, Seismitoad, and Drilbur. We're told that more Pokémon will be coming "over the weeks and months ahead" too.

The new Pokémon come at a big time for Niantic, whose success with the mobile AR game has led to the Pokémon Masters title, also for mobile, as well as a Harry Potter spin-off game.

While some may be surprised that the AR game is still going strong, big changes like this will be sure to draw in new players, while giving current Pokémon trainers something fresh to grapple with.