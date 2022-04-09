How to catch Ditto in Pokémon Go 2022

Are you trying to catch Ditto in Pokémon Go? If not, you should be. The shapeshifting pocket monster has been a staple of the franchise since it was introduced in the very first generation of pokémon. Its amorphous blobby body and pudgy purple face have earned it a swathe of fans who are desperate to add it to their pokédex.

But catching Ditto in Pokémon Go is no mean feat. It doesn’t openly show itself in the wild, opting to spend most of its time disguised as other pokémon to throw you off the scent. It can be tricky to catch, but not impossible. If you know exactly what you're looking for, you'll have a much easier time of it.

So don’t go out into the wilderness blind. Prepare yourself with our tips and tricks, and you’ll have a Ditto in your pokédex in no time.

How to catch Ditto in Pokémon Go

(Image credit: Niantic)

Ditto isn’t like most other pokémon. It only knows two moves – Transform and Struggle. Transform lets it morph into other pokémon, handing you an entirely new move-set to play with.

In the wild, you’ll only know you’ve actually caught Ditto when you’ve trapped it inside a poké ball, after which it will reveal its true self. But don’t go off catching as many pokémon as you can in the hope of landing a one. Niantic has restricted the number of pokémon that Ditto can take the form of. Find one of them in the wild, and you have a chance – a slim chance, but a chance – of bagging one.

So, which pokémon do you need to go after? The pocket monsters that Ditto hides as change every now and then to keep you on your toes. We’ve compiled a list of all the current pokémon that might be a Ditto in disguise.

What pokémons can be Ditto?

(Image credit: Niantic)

The latest Ditto refresh rolled out on April 1. These are the wild pokémon that might be a Ditto in disguise:

Ekans

Gastly

Natu

Surskit

Finneon

Dwebble

Swirlix

How to improve your chance of catching a Ditto

(Image credit: Niantic)

Now you know which pokémon to target, how can you improve your chances of nabbing a Ditto? You need to increase the rate of pokémon you encounter and catch, hoping that at least one of those will be the blobby chap of your dreams.

The easiest way of doing that is to take advantage of lures and incense. Dittos are attracted to the same lures and incense as the pokémon they’re pretending to be, allowing you to drop one of the traps and wait for the ‘mons to come to you. See a creature that appears in the list above? Jump on it and hope it's actually a Ditto.

It’s also worth remembering that disguised Ditto’s are universal. If another player captures a Ditto from a specific spot, you can head there and do the same. Ask your friends if they’ve seen a Ditto recently, or check out online Pokémon Go groups local to you in case anyone can give you useful neighborhood tip-offs.