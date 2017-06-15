Pictures from the E3 2017 show floor

E3 2017 is coming to a close tomorrow. The show, which opened on Tuesday, June 13, will close its doors to the public on Thursday, June 15 at 5 pm PT.

Before it does, however, we wanted to piece together a virtual tour of the show floor for those that wanted to be here, but couldn't make it.

There's no substitute for actually being here, but we hope this gallery will inspire you to make it out to the granddaddy of all gaming events at least once.

E3 2018 will take place in June of next year – which should give you enough time to book your flights and submit that time off request.

Until then, here's a quick look at the booths, games and characters of E3 2017.