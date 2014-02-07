Nikon rolls out rugged Coolpix AW120 for global adventurers

Good choice for the butter-fingered among you

Nikon has unveiled two new cameras for those of you who like to live on the rugged side of life.

The new Coolpix AW120m compact has a 16-megapixel CMOS sensor with 5x optical zoom and can survive drops from as high as 2 metres.

It can also be submerged underwater down to 18 metres and used it in temperatures as low as a chilly -10°C, Nikon says.

There's also a new ultra-wide 24mm f/2.8 lens, both faster and wider than the AW110's, and a 6.9 fps continuous shooting mode. You'll even have integrated Wi-FI and GPS for geo-tagging your shots.

You can expect to see this one on the shelves from February 27 for £329.99 ($350, about AU$390).

The spirit of adventure

More of a family camera, this one

There's also the Nikon Coolpix S32, a more stripped-down point-and-shoot camera that comes in at a more affordable £99.99 ($129.95, about AU$145).

However, the 13-megapixel snapper is still waterproof up to 10 metres and shockproof up to 1.5 metres making it a good choice for the outdoorsy types. Expect to get your hands on this one from February 27 too.