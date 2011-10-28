WebOS man jumps ship to Nokia

A senior figure behind HP's WebOS has defected to Nokia, where he will be involved in the Windows Phone 7 era at the Finnish giant.

Richard Kerris served as VP of public developer relations, and his move to Nokia has been hailed as something of a coup for Nokia.

There he will serve as the head of developer relations – overseeing Nokia's entire mobile portfolio as it looks to capture back leadership of the smarpthone market.

Great people

"Great people are what makes the difference, always," Nokia's Marco Argenti tweeted. "I'm excited to welcome Richard Kerris in my team as global head of developer relations."

With WebOS apparently up for sale, there had even been talk about Nokia being a potential buyer of the well-received but struggling operating system.

Although HP has reversed the plan to ditch the PC business, it has held off on any further announcements about its plans in mobile devices for the time being.

Via AllThingsDigital