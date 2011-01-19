Samsung launches teaser site promising new Galaxy S at MWC 2011

Samsung is teasing us with a new Mobile World Congress themed microsite promising 'something big' for the Barcelona trade show.

Alongside a picture of the Samsung Galaxy S is an empty phone chassis nestled on a satin backdrop with the words "EVOLUTION is FATE" (their capitals) emblazoned on a screen so bright it is bursting out of the handset.

More teasing is yet to come on 1 February, the site promises, with a full reveal set for Samsung's press conference at Mobile World Congress on 13 February.

How mysterious

With the Samsung-made Google Nexus S already in the wild, the leaked Samsung Galaxy S2 specs have revealed some strong similarities, including NFC and Android 2.3.

Some sources are speculating that the use of the word 'Evolution' on the microsite suggests that the handset will come with LTE (Long Term Evolution) connectivity which won't be amazing for UK users since we don't have the right networks for it yet - but that would be odd for a European launch where LTE is far from prevalent.

Either way, we'll be out in Barcelona to bring you the official news as it happens.