Samsung Galaxy S3 release date could be April

The long awaited Samsung Galaxy S3 could well grace the market next month, potentially quashing an earlier claim that it won't appear in April.

Several reports from Korea have quoted Kim Young-Ha, Samsung Greater China President, saying that the Samsung Galaxy S3 launch date could be brought forward a month from May to April.

Samsung's most senior representative in China also indicated that the Galaxy S3 release date is not yet finalized and an earlier launch could help Samsung become more aggressive in the market.

Top draw powerhouse on its way

The Samsung Galaxy S3 is expected to be a stand out phone with a rumoured quad-core processor, HD screen, beefed up camera, 4G and NFC technology.

We've also heard rumours that it may sport wireless charging capabilities, but we're far from convinced on that front.

There have been numerous rumours regarding the Samsung Galaxy S3 release date, but with this latest report coming from such a high ranking employee within the firm, we can't help but think the launch may be in sight.

Are you looking forward to the Samsung Galaxy S3?

