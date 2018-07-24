The best iPhone 6S deals in July 2018

It doesn't take a genius to work out why you've landed on this page, dear reader. You fancy a new iPhone, but the prices you've seen for the iPhone 8 have given you a fright and got you searching around for something a little cheaper. Grabbing an iPhone 6S deal is the obvious solution.

Even though iPhone 7 deals have taken a tumble since it became usurped as the Apple iPhone, the best 6S prices still pip it for value. Sub-£20 a month tariffs appear (and, to be fair, disappear) frequently now, so getting a great deal on Apple's 2015 flagship phone makes it a great budget option if you don't want to spend the earth on your new iPhone deal.

If you want more than the minimum of data, then check out our comparison chart below, or head straight down to our pick of the best tariffs on the web.

The 6S may not be the newest (or best) iPhone any longer, but it still features all of the excellence of one of Apple's best-selling phones – the iPhone 6 – with added features like improved battery life and 3D touch, where you can press a bit harder on the screen to get a different response.

The top 5 best iPhone 6S deals in the UK this month:

We've gone all Top of the Pops to show you our favourite five iPhone 6S deals on the market right now - we'll give you a clue...they're much cheaper than the iPhone X! Read about all of the best iPhone 6S deals here, including tariffs on EE, O2, Vodafone and Three.

iPhone 6S 32GB | Vodafone | £90 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 1GB data | £18pm

We saw the first sub-£20 iPhone 6S deals come forth at the start of the year. They arrived from nowhere and really impressed us. The overall cost for two years is way under the £600-mark, which is impressive for such a good iPhone. But it shouldn't surprise you to see that you only get 1GB of data each month - that won't suit everybody. And there's a pretty penny to pay upfront, made a tenner more palatable with our 10OFF voucher code. Total cost over 24 months is £522 View this cheap iPhone deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 6S 32GB | Vodafone | £40 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 4GB data | £23pm

Frankly, it's all about Vodafone again on the iPhone 6S. Thanks to the generosity of Carphone Warehouse-owned Mobiles.co.uk, you can bag some extremely cheap iPhone 6S deals at the moment. We reckon that this is even better value than the astonishingly cheap effort above, because 4GB is a much more reasonable amount of data to play with and the upfront cost is halved. Total cost over 24 months is £592 View this cheap iPhone deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 6S 32GB | EE | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 10GB data | £33pm

This deal is fantastic - only £33 a month, absolutely free upfront and the opportunity to redeem £120 worth of cashback over the two years. And it's likely to get a lot of attention thanks to being on the UK's fastest 4G network EE. The only downside here is that you used to get 30GB of data, instead of 10GB. But 10GB will still suit most folk. Total cost over 24 months is £792 View this big data deal at Affordable Mobiles

iPhone 6S 32GB | O2 | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 30GB data | £36pm

The Three network has gone completely off the boil where the iPhone 6S is concerned, but O2 has willingly filled the gap for big data. 30GB is much cheaper than trying to go for all-you-can-eat data and you won't even have to pay anything for the privilege when you sign up. Things aren't too much more expensive on the iPhone 7 for 30GB, mind. Total cost over 24 months is £864 View this big data deal at Mobile Phones Direct

iPhone 6S 128GB | O2 | £73.99 upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 15GB data | £34pm

If you're more interested in keeping all your songs, videos and photos on your memory card than you are the cloud and streaming, then this is one of the cheapest tariffs currently out there for the 128GB handset. And you don't even have to compromise on the data you use, as 15GB is a plentiful amount to play with. This from O2 truly is the best of both worlds. Total cost over 24 months is £889.99 Get this 128GB iPhone 6S deal from Mobile Phones Direct

iPhone 6s review

Still brilliant a couple of years on

Screen size: 4.7-inches | Resolution: 750 x 1334 | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 5Mp | Weight: 143g | OS: iOS 10 | RAM: 2GB | Battery: 1715mAh

Dazzling design

3D Touch innovation

Superb OS

Battery life is mediocre

It may be very similar to its predecessor, but there's no denying that the iPhone 6s makes a fantastic alternative to the much more pricey iPhone 8. 3D Touch is a genuine innovation, and the phone works fluidly at nearly every task. Simply splendid.

Read TechRadar's full iPhone 6S review