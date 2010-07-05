HTC Vision brings QWERTY keyboard to Android

Spy pictures of the HTC Vision have been released, showing off a high-end specc'd smartphone with a full QWERTY keyboard.

While some were hoping the HTC Vision would be a Desire with a keyboard, design-wise, the Vision looks a touch uglier, with the 'Terminator eye' optical trackpad missing.

At least the screen-size is the same 3.7-inches as the Desire. It also has a 1GHz processor and seems to be sporting Android 2.1 – which will more likely be 2.2 when it is officially released.

Real keyboard

It will be interesting to see what the market is like for another Android smartphone with a real keyboard.

Most Android releases of late have dodged actual keys in favour of a full touchscreen experience.

The HTC Vision seems to have HTC's Sense UI overlay, which means that even if its chassis isn't the nicest we've seen, the OS will be.

Via Engadget