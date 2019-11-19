This Philips Ambilight 55-inch TV deal will change the way you watch telly

Black Friday is the best time to shop for a great TV deal and this 55-inch Philips Ambilight price drop is one of the most exciting yet. Coming in well before the shopping weekend has even kicked off, this 55-inch TV deal may just change everything about the way you watch telly.

Grab the amazing Philips Ambilight unit for just £499 this Black Friday, with the TV deal saving you £250 off the original listing price - that's the cheapest we've ever seen this unit go, so you'll need to be fast to take advantage.

The Philips Ambilight range expands the immersion of your everyday telly experience. LED lighting illuminates the wall behind your TV, casting colours from the movies, games, and shows you're watching around the display itself and creating an amazing effect. Everything feels bigger and deeper with intelligent LEDs performing in real-time to fill your living room with your favourite shows.

Aside from all that fanciness, you're also getting a high-performance TV for your cash. This is the 2019 model, so you're getting the latest in Philips' P5 processing as well as improved upscaling and HDR quality. Essentially, you can expect vivid colours, immersive depth, and crystal sharp contrast from your new TV with standard picture quality being upscaled to 4K with more precision and less jaggy edges.

The Philips Ambilight also benefits from Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos - excellent features, especially at this price tag. This is an amazing early Black Friday TV deal, offering a high-performance TV with some stunning features, new and old.

We've never seen a price this low for Philips' 55-inch, 4K, UHD television before. With immersive Ambilight LEDs casting every colour from your TV's display to the wall and environment surrounding it, as well as Dolby Vision and Atmos included, you'll never watch your favourite shows and movies in the same way again.

