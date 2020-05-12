Nintendo Switch in stock at Very - but move fast

Nintendo Switch deals are back in stock at Very, with a £319.99 price tag on this Pokemon Shield bundle available now. Or, grab this Animal Crossing edition with a download of New Horizons for £319.99 while stock lasts. That's fantastic news if you've been waiting for the Nintendo Switch to come back into stock, and even better news if you've had your eye on the Animal Crossing version. Plus, you're picking up some of the latest releases with this limited offer as well. This is an incredibly in-demand item, and we expect it to be out of stock soon, so move fast to grab your Nintendo Switch while it's still in stock.

Recent demand surges have pushed the price of any remaining stock up to eye-watering heights over the last few weeks, despite some retailers receiving shipments over the last few days. That means we're seeing flashes of Nintendo Switch deals available across the country, but the speediest of shoppers are snapping them up within minutes.

It's been a long time coming, but this latest Nintendo Switch stock may just be the start of the console's return to our shelves, but for now, this is going to be an incredible race to the checkout.

Not in the UK? You'll find the latest Nintendo Switch Lite bundle deals still available further down the page.

Nintendo Switch bundles in stock at Very

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing edition | Animal Crossing: New Horizons | £319.99 at Very

Pick up the Animal Crossing version of the Nintendo Switch in the latest stock refresh from Very. You're paying £319 for this console - a respectable price for such an in-demand bundle.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Pokemon Shield | £319.99 at Very

Very is the most recent retailer to replenish their stock of the Nintendo Switch console. You'll find the grey console available for a £319.99 price right now, with Pokemon Shield included - an excellent offering considering recent demand surges. Move fast, though, this will likely sell out incredibly quickly.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch stock run out? Here's where you can grab a Switch Lite in the UK and US

Nintendo Switch Lite | £199 at Very

You can find the Nintendo Switch Lite console by itself at Very for its usual £199 price. That's a fantastic offer considering supply is so low and demand rising by the day. You'll find the standard colours available here, as well as plenty of bundle deals outlined below.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Extra game | £239.99 at Argos

Grab a Nintendo Switch game for £40 when you pick up the Switch Lite console at Argos right now. You're choosing from Super Mario Maker 2, Luigi's Mansion 3, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team, and Super Mario Party here, so if there's a game in this bundle not covered by others, Argos is your best bet. Grey Model | Turquoise Model | Yellow ModelView Deal

We're tracking all the latest Nintendo Switch deals and sales right here on TechRadar, but if you're struggling to find more stock you'll want to check out our guide on where to buy a Nintendo Switch.