Dell's new 'Looking Glass' tablet PC detailed

Dell's forthcoming tablet PC is set to be called, following Lewis Carroll's lead, the 'Looking Glass' PC with details leaking online this week.

Dell's new Tegra 2 tablet is set to arrive in the US at some point soon. TechRadar has spoken with Dell's UK PRs who currently have no further information on a UK release date for the Looking Glass.

Tegra 2 powered

Still, the Dell Looking Glass has been revealed by Engadget to have a seven-inch screen, running Android 2.1 on a Tegra 2 processor.

The device also has an optional TV tuner module to let users watch ATSC or DVB-T on its 800x480 display. Dell's slightly smaller 5-inch screened 'Streak' device also has the same resolution.

RAM is claimed to be 4GB, with an extra 4GB of flash and an SDHC slot for up to 32GB of memory expansion.

Unlike the Apple iPad the Looking Glass will also pack in a 1.3 megapixel camera. Until we know the speed and power of the device's processor, we will hold fire on getting too overexcited about the 'iPad killer' potential of Dell's latest tablet.

Via Engadget