Live: The best Prime Day TV deals on OLED and QLED 4K TVs from day 2

The new Prime Day TV deals are here - and we'll level with you, we've not seen any new television deals emerge on day 2 of the sales bonanza.
But don't let the discourage you! This live blog is even more useful as a result - with a whole day's worth of data and deals finding, we've got all the TVs that people are buying - and the ones we think are truly worth your time still checking out.
There are lots still in stock, but we've noticed the prices are fluctuating all over the place - a great LG OLED TV deal only lasted for 24 hours, it seems, which is a real shame.
We're also rounding up all the best Prime Day deals, including a handful of record-low prices on some of the best TVs you can buy - but we're expecting the biggest offers to sell out quickly, so you'll need to move fast.
Our top 5 Prime Day TV sales in the US
- Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K TV - just $319
- TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K - down to $999
- LG C1 48-inch OLED TV for just $796
- Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K - only $199
- 2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB) - down to just $109
Our top 5 Prime Day TV sales in the UK
- Samsung 50-inch QN90A Neo QLED 4K down to £589
- Samsung AU9000 50-inch 4K TV for £429
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K - down to £22.99
- Philips 55-inch 4K OLED TV for £879
- Samsung 55-inch QN90A Neo QLED 4K TV - now £799
We're also keeping an eye on other retailers too - while most are from Amazon thanks to Prime Day, if there are any price matches (or better) then we'll be sporting those in this live blog too.
Remember, don't overspend because there's a deal. Know what kind of TV you want (OLED vs QLED explainer here, for instance) and what size of TV you should buy, as that will stop you frittering away cash.
Once you've got that sorted, this live blog will update by itself and give you all the TV deals you could possibly hope for.
A super-affordable 50-inch 4K TV from a big name – just £429
If you want that that 50-inch sweet spot for an even cheaper price than the Samsung QN90A below, may we introduce you to another Samsung option. The AU9000 is Samsung's highest-end TV from 2021 that doesn't include its more-expensive QLED tech, so it's really geared towards balancing quality for a low price.
You can get the Samsung AU9000 50-inch for just £429 (down from £599) at Amazon. It's an excellent-quality TV for the price, as we said in our four-and-a-half-star review – it's great with 4K content, offers impressively even contrast across the whole screen (which is not a given with cheaper TVs), and has good smart TV software that's packed with useful streaming services.
It's not as bright as more expensive options, but for the price it's competitive in every way. If you're not bothered about packing all the fanciest tech into your TV and want great value for money, this nails it.
Get a Samsung Neo QLED 50-inch TV for an incredibly low price
I'll be honest - I nearly bought this TV despite owning a new OLED one from only a year ago.
A QLED Samsung for under £600? That's a deal and a half - sure, it's not the perfect set (there's no Dolby Vision support, but that won't matter to a lot of people) and th picture quality for this price is brilliant.
Our review sells it better than I can: "this TV is thinner, brighter and bolder than previous high-end LCD TVs, offering a high peak brightness and fantastic contrast".
OK - you know the drill. It's day two of Prime Day and we've got a lot of popular TVs to tell you about.
Now that's done, let's get into talking about how you can save loads on a big ol' TV.
Now that's done, let's get into talking about how you can save loads on a big ol' TV.
