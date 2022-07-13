Live: The best Prime Day TV deals on OLED and QLED 4K TVs from day 2

(Image credit: TechRadar / Coosh48)

The new Prime Day TV deals are here - and we'll level with you, we've not seen any new television deals emerge on day 2 of the sales bonanza.

But don't let the discourage you! This live blog is even more useful as a result - with a whole day's worth of data and deals finding, we've got all the TVs that people are buying - and the ones we think are truly worth your time still checking out.

There are lots still in stock, but we've noticed the prices are fluctuating all over the place - a great LG OLED TV deal only lasted for 24 hours, it seems, which is a real shame.

We're also rounding up all the best Prime Day deals, including a handful of record-low prices on some of the best TVs you can buy - but we're expecting the biggest offers to sell out quickly, so you'll need to move fast.

Our top 5 Prime Day TV sales in the US

Our top 5 Prime Day TV sales in the UK

We're also keeping an eye on other retailers too - while most are from Amazon thanks to Prime Day, if there are any price matches (or better) then we'll be sporting those in this live blog too.

Remember, don't overspend because there's a deal. Know what kind of TV you want (OLED vs QLED explainer here, for instance) and what size of TV you should buy, as that will stop you frittering away cash.

Once you've got that sorted, this live blog will update by itself and give you all the TV deals you could possibly hope for.