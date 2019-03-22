Giratina returns to Pokemon Go for a limited time – with a brand new form

Legendary Pokémon Giratina has returned to Pokémon Go for a limited time only – and it's ready to transform.

Giratina in its Altered Forme originally appeared in Pokémon Go in November 2018, but this time the Renegade Pokémon has reemerged from the Distortion World to "renew and transform". That means an extra form to battle against.

Starting March 28, Altered Forme Giratina will return to Pokémon raids until April 2, when it will transform into Origin Forme. You will then be able to battle Origin Forme Giratina until April 29.

Pokemon Go updates: all the news and rumors for what's coming next

Best Nintendo Switch games: must-have games to play in 2019

Pokemon on Switch: everything we know about the 2019 Pokemon RPG

Giratina is a Ghost- and Dragon-type Legendary Pokémon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region,

You can check out Niantic's teaser tweet for Giratina below:

Trainers, something mysterious is emerging soon from the Distortion World.Is that–?😨😱😵🔍 Click the link to learn more: https://t.co/sgfEl5qFjb pic.twitter.com/xJbqjvCgqtMarch 21, 2019

Here's when Giratina will be available to battle:

Giratina (Altered Forme)

Thursday, March 28 at 1pm PDT (8pm GMT, 7am AEDT on March 29) to Tuesday, April 2 at 1pm PDT (8pm GMT, 7am AEDT on April 3).

Giratina (Origin Forme)

Tuesday, April 2 at 1pm PDT (8pm GMT, 7am AEDT on April 3) to Monday, April 29 at 1pm PDT (8pm GMT, 7am AEDT on April 30).