Garmin Forerunner 245 is its lowest ever price in Amazon's Black Friday deals

The Garmin Black Friday deals are heating up in the UK, and we've just seen the Forerunner 245 drop to its lowest price ever at £149.99. Previously we've been impressed when this running watch hit £179.99.
That's not all though as Amazon's Black Friday deals have kicked off, and we've seen a whole host more Garmin deals on products like the Forerunner 45, Forerunner 935 and the Fenix 6 series.
Every year in the Black Friday sales, we see similar prices appear - but these are the best we've ever seen for this mid-range (but excellent) Forerunner - it's definitely worth checking out.
Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region.
Today's best Garmin Black Friday deals
Garmin Forerunner 245:
£249.99 £149 at Amazon
Save £100.99 - A slightly older model in the Garmin family, but still a strong option in the smartwatch space, the Forerunner 245 squeezes a lot into a compact and lightweight device. While our review found it wasn't the most detailed in its reporting, it's a good cover-all option.
Other Garmin Black Friday deals
Garmin Instinct:
£319.99 £189.00 at Amazon
Save £130.99 - The Instinct is a relatively new entry to Garmin's selection, offering a more affordable alternative to some of the pricier options while retaining the key features needed from an outdoor watch.
Garmin Fenix 6:
£649.99 £439.00 at Amazon
Save £210.99 - By a relatively small margin, this is the best price we've ever seen on our favourite Garmin watch, the Fenix 6. In terms of features and tracking, it's hard to match - and this 26% discount makes a serious dent in its hefty price tag for a watch that we've happily worn (in a simlar form) in recent years.
Garmin Venu 2S:
£349.99 £235.00 at Amazon
Save £114.99 - An all-time low price on the slightly smaller model of the Garmin Venu 2, the Venu 2S is ideal for discretion - or if you've got a smaller wrist. This watch only launched this year, so it's a great saving this early in its lifespan.
Garmin Forerunner 45S:
£159.99 £109 at Amazon
Save £50.99 - The Garmin Forerunner 45S in black is down to just £109 right now on Amazon, which is a saving of 32%. That gets you a lightweight smartwatch that has a competitive amount of fitness features for the price - but it's aimed primarily at runners. The S model is also designed to be compact, so if you want a larger size check out the standard Forerunner 45.
Garmin Vivofit Jr 3:
£79.99 £49 at Amazon
Save £30.99 - The Garmin Vivofit Jr 3 is down to just £49 for Black Friday in this exciting Black Panther design, making for a massive 44% discount. With its durable build and at such a low price it's the perfect activity tracker for kids. But it goes beyond just tracking, with quizzes, games and more also included.
Garmin Fenix 6S:
£529.99 £329 at Amazon
Save £250.99 - The Garmin Fenix 6S is a compact version of the flagship Fenix 6 - so in other words this is one of the best multisport watches on the planet. Usually it has a price to match, but this deal knocks 47% off the standard price of the Fenix 6S in white, meaning you can get a high-end sports watch for mid-range money.
Garmin Vivomove 3:
£199.99 £129 at Amazon
Save £70.99 - The Vivomove 3 is reduced by 35% currently if you opt for a model with a black silicone strap and a slate body. Sleeker than most Garmins, this has both physical analogue hands and a digital display, and it's ideal for basic health and fitness tracking. If you want precise and in-depth exercise tracking you should look elsewhere, but the Vivomove 3 is a great entry-level choice.
Garmin Forerunner 45 (42mm):
£159.99 £109 at Amazon
Save £50.99 - The Garmin Forerunner 45 is pretty much the gold standard in affordable running watches, offering a competitive number of features in a lightweight package and at an affordable price. Our 4-star review praised all of these things, but noted that sport profiles are limited and the build is heavy on plastic. Still, with 32% knocked off the price of the Lava Red model in this deal, it's hard to be too annoyed by that.
Garmin Fenix 6 Pro:
£599.99 £389 at Amazon
Save £210.99 - The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is a supercharged multisport watch that's way more than most people need, but with 35% off this black model it's at a price that many will be able to afford. It can track just about any activity you can do from running and cycling to skiing and beyond, and with more precision than many devices. This is a big saving so it's worth snapping up if you think you'll make good use of it.
Garmin Forerunner 935:
£366.14 £269 at Amazon
Save £97.14 - The Garmin Forerunner 935 is so good we gave it an almost perfect score in our review, praising its varied sports tracking, excellent fitness information and superb battery life. It's less good as a smartwatch, since it lacks Garmin Pay and onboard music, but for multisport tracking it's a brilliant choice, especially as you can currently save 36% on the price of it in black.
More Garmin Forerunner 245 deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Garmin Forerunner 245 deals below.
