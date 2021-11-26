Garmin Black Friday deals include cheapest Forerunner 245 and Venu 2 sales

Amazon is hosting a few interesting Garmin Black Friday deals in the US, and they include the Forerunner 245 down to a new low price of $200, and $50 off the Venu 2 and Venu 2s. (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region.)

These are some impressive Amazon's Black Friday deals if you're a fan of Garmin smartwatches and exercise watches, and even though the deal selection isn't as good in the US as in the UK (where more Garmin watches are discounted), it's still a good selection.

Every year in the Black Friday sales, we see similar prices appear - but these are the best we've ever seen for this mid-range (but excellent) Forerunner - it's definitely worth checking out.

Today's best Garmin Black Friday deals

Garmin Forerunner 245: $299.99 Garmin Forerunner 245: $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - A slightly older model in the Garmin family, but still a strong option in the smartwatch space, the Forerunner 245 squeezes a lot into a compact and lightweight device. While our review found it wasn't the most detailed in its reporting, it's a good cover-all option.

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music: $349.99 Garmin Forerunner 245 Music: $349.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - This spin on the Forerunner 245 comes with music playback capabilities, which is why the price is slightly higher. It lets you sync your playlists from streaming services and store them on the watch, for connection to Bluetooth headphones.

Garmin Venu 2: $399.99 Garmin Venu 2: $399.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Garmin Venu 2 got full marks in our review, so you know it's pretty good! It actually went $30 cheaper in the run-up to Black Friday, but we can't say for sure if it'll go that price again any time soon.

Garmin Venu 2S: $399.99 Garmin Venu 2S: $399.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This is a smaller spin on the well-received Garmin Venu 2, ideal for people with smaller wrists or who don't like the idea of lugging around a bulky dinner-plate smartwatch.

More Garmin Forerunner 245 deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Garmin Forerunner 245 deals below.

More Black Friday deals in the US