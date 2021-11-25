The best cheap Black Friday deals under $100 live - savings on Apple Pencil, Jabra earbuds and more

Refresh

(Image credit: TechRadar) You've just finished up your Thanksgiving turkey – can you really be bothered to get up and check who is ringing your doorbell? With this Ring Video Doorbell deal from Amazon, bringing the price down to $41.99 rather than the usual price of $59.99, you wouldn't have to. Instead, you could live out your lazy-ass dreams by checking in on the web-connected doorbell's video feed on your phone, tablet or screen-connected Alexa device, be that an Amazon Fire TV Stick or an Echo Show.

(Image credit: TechRadar) Another Black Friday classic this one – there's no point buying a PlayStation Plus subscription at any other point in the year, as this deal proves. Pick up 12 months of access to PlayStation's online subscription service (which opens up online multiplayer and throws in a handful of free games per month) for just $39.99 from Amazon. That's $20 cheaper than usual, and remember that you can stack purchases with these digital codes, letting you stock up for years at a discount price.

(Image credit: Amazon) Get a bit chattier with your TV thanks to the Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max, a steal at just $34.99 at Amazon. With the Alexa voice assistant built in, and a microphone built into the remote, this tiny streaming dongle adds services like Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max to your TV, as well as acting as a focal point of control for your smart home products like Wi-Fi connected lights, doorbells and plug sockets. With Wi-Fi 6 support and a new processor, it's a speedy, responsive dongle at a near pocket-money price.

(Image credit: DenPhotos / Shutterstock) Get creative with your iPad with the latest generation of the Apple Pencil. It's rare to see Apple-branded gear get significant discounts, but a 23% saving here knocks $30 off the usual price, bringing the stylus down to $99 at Amazon. Making sketches a doddle (or should that be doodle?), the new Apple Pencil is much improved over its predecessor, with a more reliable battery, and a handy magnetic charging system that keeps the pen safe and powered up.

(Image credit: Roku) Next up, a Black Friday classic – old faithful, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. Smartening up otherwise-dumb televisions, its plugs into a HDMI port on your TV and gives you access to loads of streaming services, from Apple TV to Disney Plus, Netflix and more. They're always relatively affordable, but Amazon is slashing the price by 42% for Black Friday, bringing the latest 4K model down to an impulsive $29. Don't be put off by that low price either – Roku sticks are fast, user friendly and worth every penny.