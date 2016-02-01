XCOM 2 deal: Get the Reinforcement Pack DLC free with Steam keys from the GJ Store

Our friends at PC Gamer have just awarded XCOM 2 a high score of 94 on the grounds that it's an "absolutely masterful reworking of the already-excellent XCOM formula".

Baiscally if you played the first game and liked it, you'll absolutely love the sequel.

The game comes out on February 5 and the Golden Joystick Store is currently offering all PC gamers the chance to get the XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe bundle for the same price as the standard XCOM 2 game.

XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe deal

Effectively that means you're getting the Reinforcement Pack DLC and the soundtrack for free when you buy the base game, and leaves you paying $59.99 in the US, £39.99 in the UK and €49. 99 (or less, depending on local tax) in Europe.

Not only that, everyone who pre-orders the game will also receive the Resistance Warrior Pack, which allows you to instantly unlock a survivor of the old war as a recruit in your barracks as well as customize your squad of resistance fighters with bonus outfits, headgear, and custom facial war paint.

The XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Steam key pre-order sale will run at the Golden Joystick Store until the game launches on February 5.

