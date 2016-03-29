It's Virtual Reality Week - here's everything you need to read

On August 1 2012, a Kickstarter campaign for a virtual reality headset called the Oculus Rift was launched. It was a record breaker, ending with 947% of its original funding goal, and went on to kick-start the new wave of virtual reality.
Since then we've seen Sony, Samsung, LG, HTC, Valve and many others enter the arena, with plenty others sure to follow.
This week, the final consumer Oculus Rift starts shipping out to buyers, with the HTC Vive to follow just days later. It's a big reason to celebrate, so that's exactly what we're going to do.
Over the course of the next week we'll be ushering in the new age of VR with a series of features, reviews, and roundups of some of the best VR devices and games out there. We'll be telling you how to build the best PC for your VR system, discovering how the porn industry is changing with virtual reality, and telling you what it's like to spend a whole weekend with the HTC Vive.
Yes, it's going to be quite a varied week.
Saturday & Sunday
- Forgotten genius: the man who made a working VR machine in 1957
- Motion sickness and double glazing: the challenges of making a game for VR
- What it's like to spend a weekend with the HTC Vive
- 10 best VR rollercoasters for the Vive, Oculus, Cardboard and Gear VR
- In American Football, VR will reinvent the film room
Friday
- Porn and virtual reality: a changing industry
- How to build a VR-ready gaming PC for less than $900/£800
- How to build the ultimate PC for virtual reality
- HTC Vive vs Oculus Rift: which system is better?
- 10 books you should read to prepare for the VR revolution
- What Windows 10 means for VR and AR
- How to feel like you're flying, using a drone and virtual reality
- No, of course VR isn't any good yet
Thursday
- 10 ways to troll in virtual reality
- This is the portable VR gaming PC you want, but probably can't afford
- Geffen: 'Amazing' VR will suffer from a quality content drought
- Opinion: Why I don't want PlayStation on a VR headset
- Incredible virtual worlds we can't wait to don the mask for
Wednesday
- Oculus Rift then and now: its journey from Kickstarter to VR firestarter
- Social networking in VR makes Facebook and Twitter look pants
- Fully Immersed: A casual gamer's perspective on Oculus and PlayStation VR
- How the audio experts are bringing 3D sound to VR
Tuesday
- The 5 best VR laptops: these notebooks are ready for the Rift
- The wonderful loneliness of virtual reality
- These are the 5 laws of virtual reality
- The director of Lawnmower Man on the past, present and fantastic future of VR
- Netflix and Sky see VR as the new frontier for television
- Best VR web browser: how to browse the internet in virtual reality
- 13 best VR games: best virtual reality games for PC and mobile
- The 10 best PlayStation VR games we've seen so far
Monday
- Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, PlayStation VR: our verdicts so far on all the VR systems
- Rocket League Devs had a cool idea for VR, but you won't get to see it
- Why PlayStation VR doesn't need the power of Oculus or Vive to be a mainstream success
- Quiz: Can you guess which terrible VR movie is which?
- YouTube 360: 7 awesome VR videos you need to see