What Windows 10 means for VR and AR

Hololens needs an operating system to run on, right? Well, that's where Windows Holographic comes in. Built around the API of Windows 10, Windows Holographic is designed around the integration of physical objects with virtual elements (what Microsoft calls 'holograms', much to the consternation of anyone who knows what real holograms are.)

It's designed to allow any Universal Windows App to run in an augmented-reality environment, and provide APIs that will be supported as standard in Windows 10 (which these days includes mobile devices and Xbox One).

The advantage of this for Windows 10 is that Microsoft isn't just focusing on Hololens - it's building it to work with any VR, AR or Mixed Reality device natively. So any VR device should theoretically be plug and play under Windows 10 from launch - it shouldn't simply display as auxiliary monitors and aims to unify tracking information.

And, given the market limitations of Hololens, it's entirely plausible that Windows Holographic could end up focusing on these other VR devices - to try to make Windows 10 the standard OS for all desktop VR devices.

Given that, it's worth noting that Windows Holographic is attempting to standardize gestures too. So a bloom gesture gives access to the OS main menu and an 'air tap' selects, while other gestures control dragging, resizing, carrying, pinning and so on. There's also the option, reminiscent of Minority Report, of having windows track your gaze in the environment. Whether Hololens takes off or not, these could be the default inputs we'll come to associate with VR.

On top of that, Windows 10 is important because of its built-in graphics support, as Richard Fabian of Ndreams explained to us. "Windows 10 provides support for DX12 and Vulkan, the long-awaited spiritual successor for OpenGL. Both of these things can only be good for VR, where raw performance and latency matters more than any other segment of the video games industry."