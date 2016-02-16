Save 15% on the Fallout 4 Season Pass before the price goes up in March

Bethesda's expanded plans for the Fallout 4 DLC have just been announced and as exciting and as gorgeous as they look, it's also going to cost a whole lot more than we originally thought.

Bethesda is increasing the price of the Fallout 4 Season Pass from its current $29.99 in the US and £24.99 in the UK level to a whopping $49.99 (£39.99). The new price isn't going to come into effect until March 1 so you've got less than a month to bag yourself the full DLC lineup without the full price tag.

Luckily, the Golden Joystick Store is on hand to help you out. It's offering you the chance not only to sidestep the price hike but also to get the Fallout 4 Season Pass even cheaper than normal for a limited time.

It's offering Steam keys for the Fallout 4 Season Pass at 15% off the current price, making it just $25.49 in the US, £21.24 in the UK and €25.49 in Europe - that's cheaper than on Steam and a hell of a lot cheaper than it'll be after the price goes up.

For that you'll get access to the full suite of Fallout 4 DLC, including the first three which were announced today, Automaton, Wasteland Workshop and the mammoth Far Harbor.

Far Harbor will feature the largest additional land mass Bethesda has ever added to a game post-launch. And that should give the budding wasteland detective enough scope for serious private investigations.

Bethesda is also releasing more DLC, with new features and new adventures, throughout the year which is set to be worth more than $60 (£45) in total. So it's well worth all you Fallout 4 fans getting in early and picking up the Season Pass before the price goes way up.