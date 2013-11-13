Official PlayStation app on iOS, Android arrives ahead of PS4 launch

Sony has reworked its official PlayStation app for iOS and Android devices in the UK and Australia, and has finally launched a version of the app in the US today.

Available in the iTunes and Google Play stores for smartphones and tablets running iOS 6 and up and Android 4.0 and up, the app is just in time for the PS4 launch in North America on Friday.

It goes along with the new user interface of Sony's forthcoming console and allows gamers to connect to a PS4 or access a few non-gaming PlayStation Network features.

Users can exchange messages with their PSN friends and see who's online as well as check notifications, trophies, game alerts and invitations while away from the console.

Non-game gaming capabilities

The PlayStation app ports over some minor PSN features to smartphones and tablets, but it doesn't extend PS4 gameplay in the way that the Wii U can with its tethered tablet-like GamePad.

Most of the true gaming that happens away from the main TV screen is reserved for the Remote Play feature that links up the PS4 and Sony's portable system, PlayStation Vita.

Instead, the app can be used for unspecified second-screen features when it's available in certain titles and other gaming-related tasks like providing an on-screen keyboard of the PS4.

The closest this official PlayStation app comes to real gaming is being able to browse and download PlayStation Store games and add-on content, then push the updates to the a PS4 over Wi-Fi.

However, even these purchases are just off-loaded to the device's native browser and not handled through the PlayStation app itself.