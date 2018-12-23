Faster wireless charging could be one of the Galaxy S10 upgrades

What are you hoping for from the Samsung Galaxy S10 next year? An improved camera? Even thinner display bezels? A fingerprint scanner built right into the screen? One of the upgrades tipped to be on the way is a boost to wireless charging speeds.

Reputable tipster Ice Universe has tweeted that "Samsung smartphone 15w charging will become history" – apparently referring to the wireless Quick Charge 2.0 technology used on the latest Samsung handsets. It's a figure that other handset makers have improved massively on recently, with the Huawei P20 Pro (for example) charging at 40 watts.

The latest version of the Qualcomm tech that Samsung adapts for its own wireless charging purposes can now run at a maximum of 27w, so it's possible that Samsung's 2019 phones will hit this level or get somewhere close to it.

Smartphone specs appeal

Wireless charging speed is one of the few areas where Samsung is currently lagging behind the competition, so we wouldn't be surprised to see the feature get a boost when the S10 and S10 Plus phones appear – which should be around the end of February.

With only a couple of months to go before the official launch, we've already heard plenty of rumor and speculation about what's in store from Samsung. The new handsets are being tipped to bring with them an improved display with even thinner bezels, as well as a quad-lens rear camera on the Galaxy S10 Plus model.

Throw in the very latest in wireless charging technology and it's difficult to see how Samsung could make the phones any better – at least until Samsung's long-rumored folding phone hits the market, which we're also expecting to be in 2019.