Cyberpunk 2077 just lost its coolest way of getting around the map

Cyberpunk 2077 has unsurprisingly undergone a lot of changes since it was first showcased at E3 2018. For a start, we know the game is now first-person, despite previous cutscenes showing off third-person perspectives, and that developer CD Projekt Red introduced a more gender inclusive character creator following controversial social media comments in 2018.

And now, another Cyberpunk 2077 change has come to light. In an interview with Game Reactor, level designer Max Pears revealed that the game's wall-running mechanic has also been scrapped.

In the first major gameplay showcase of Cyberpunk 2077, shown back in August 2018 and weighing in at a whopping 48 minutes, we saw protagonist V running up a wall to get the drop on enemies.

However, Pears told Game Reactor that wall running has now been dropped from Cyberpunk 2077 for "design reasons".

While that seems somewhat vague, and may have something to do with the first-person perspective, Cyberpunk 2077 will still be able to vertically transverse Night City. "There's still going to be a lot of flexibility in how you move, that's for sure," Pears said.

Cyberpunk 2077 hype

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

We're expecting to see plenty more Cyberpunk 2077 changes in the coming months, especially now that the game has been delayed for a third time and won't release until September.

The recent Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire stream offered more details on the upcoming dystopian RPG, including news that a Cyberpunk anime is coming to Netflix, but we're hoping to see even more in the second episode of the stream due in just a few weeks.