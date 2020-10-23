Chromebooks get three free months of Nvidia GeForce Now - just in time for Cyperpunk 2077

Chromebooks are hardly known for their gaming capabilities, but that may be set to change thanks to a free three-month subscription to Nvidia GeForce Now: Nvidia’s reputable cloud gaming service.

With the beta launch on ChromeOS, Chromebooks now wield the power to play graphically-intensive PC games using GeForce Now, with three months of access to the paid Founders tier for free – all you’ll need is a Chromebook made after June 2017.

GeForce Now has a notable advantage over Google’s own Stadia cloud streaming service by not making you repurchase games to play through the service. When you make a purchase on sites like Steam, GOG, and Epic Game Store, your entire library is available in GeForce Now. Nvidia has also confirmed back in February 2020 that support to play Cyberpunk 2077 is already in place to play at launch.

Too good to be true?

There is a catch (when isn’t there?) to this ‘freebie’ – the offer is for ‘new GeForce Now members with purchase of qualifying paid membership plans only’, meaning the three-month perk is more of an addition than it is a free trial. Shame, but still, that’s $5 for four months of service! You can take out this offer by visiting the Chromebook Perks page.

Notably, Nvidia has confirmed that this perk will be available in Canada and Europe “in the coming weeks,” but it’s live in the United States right now, and will be available until December 31 2020.