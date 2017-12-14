Have your say in TechRadar’s Game of the Year 2017 awards

2017 was a wonderful year to be a gamer. In these last 365 days we were lucky enough to get two new consoles - the Xbox One X and the Nintendo Switch - both a Mario game and a new The Legend of Zelda title, plus an exceptional piece of hardware for PC gamers: the Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti.

It was a bit overwhelming honestly, and it might take all of next year for our wallets to recover from the vast number of amazing games that came out.

In a year as good as this one was, it’s hard coming up with a single Game of the Year - a title that stood above all the rest. And yet, that’s just what we’re going to do: TechRadar would like to announce its Game of the Year Awards 2017.

To that end, internal voting is already underway and our editors have narrowed down each category of games to five or six contenders. Like last year, categories will be both platform-based (like best PS4 game) and genre-based (like best action-adventure game) and can be found listed in their entirety below.

So far, we’ve picked out 12 categories for games to fall into, and that’s not including our overall Game of the Year pick, our readers’ choice and our Most Excited About award for a game that’s coming next year. With only 15 awards to hand out, it’s going to be a nightmare trying to recognize every game worthy of a moment in the spotlight. Alas, it has to be done.

Don't forget to scroll to the bottom of the page and vote for the game you think deserves the ultimate accolade this year.

And the nominees are...

Here are the nominees for each category!

Best Xbox One Exclusive:

Forza Motorsport 7

Cuphead

Halo Wars 2

Super Lucky's Tale

Halo 5 (Xbox One X patch)

Best PS4 Exclusive

Horizon Zero Dawn

Uncharted: Lost Legacy

Nier: Automata

Gravity Rush 2

Persona 5

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

Best Nintendo Exclusive

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Super Mario Odyssey

Splatoon 2

Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Best Virtual Reality Game

Wilson's Heart

Lone Echo

Superhot

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

LA Noire VR

Skyrim VR

Doom VFR

Arizona Sunshine

Best PC Game

Total War: Warhammer II

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

Lawbreakers

Divinity: Original Sin 2

Best Mobile/Handheld Game

Metroid: Samus Returns

Monument Valley 2

Pokemon Go

Fire Emblem Heroes

Animal Crossing Pocket Camp

Pokemon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon

Best Gaming Hardware

Xbox One X

Nintendo Switch

SNES Classic Mini

NVIDIA Shield

New Nintendo 2DS XL

Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti

Best Action/Shooter

Call of Duty: WWII

Prey

Star Wars Battlefront 2

Destiny 2

Wolfenstein II The New Colossus

(Image: © Atlus)

Best Role-Playing Game (RPG)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Assassin's Creed Origins

Persona 5

Destiny 2

Pokemon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon

Best Online Multiplayer

Call of Duty WWII

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV Stormblood

Elder Scrolls Online

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

FIFA 18

Best Racing/Sports Game

GT Sport

FIFA 18

Need for Speed Payback

Forza 7

MLB The Show 18

Best Narrative

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

Persona 5

Uncharted: Lost Legacy

What Remains of Edith Finch

Yakuza Zero

Most Excited About in 2018

Sea of Thieves

Spider-Man

God of War

Red Dead Redemption 2

The Last of Us Part 2

Far Cry 5

Game of the Year 2017

Assassin's Creed Origins

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Wolfenstein II The New Colossus

Destiny 2

Super Mario Odyssey

Horizon Zero Dawn

Readers' Choice Award 2017

While our editors bicker and squabble over the game they think should be crowned the Game of the Year 2017, we want to know what YOU think the best game was. Check out the poll below and come back to the site around Friday, December 22 to see which games our editors finally decided on and which game you, our readers, have crowned the best of the best.