Best shows on Netflix (July 2018): 60+ fantastic Netflix series

Right now Netflix is still the number one choice when it comes to streaming the best TV shows, even though competition is mounting from the likes of Now TV and Amazon Prime.

[Update: Orange Is The New Black is back! Netflix's original super hit shows no signs of slowing down. Now in its sixth season, some of the cast may have changed but it has lost none of its hilarity or brutality.]

This summer, there’s a lot of great new TV shows and fresh seasons landing on the streaming service. From brand new seasons of Arrested Development, Queer Eye and Luke Cage, to a long-awaited Sense8 finale. It’s set to be a real scorcher.

One of the best things about Netflix is its huge selection of TV shows that cater for every taste, from gritty true crime and thrillers through to fantasy and space adventures. We can’t guarantee it, but we’re pretty sure there’s something for everyone.

Let’s not forget that a lot of the best shows on Netflix right now are originals that have been created by the Netflix team and the studios behind them. In short, Netflix is really on a roll.

Although there's one big problem: with so much choice what do you watch next?

Our selection of shows features more than 60 of the best that Netflix currently has to offer, as well as a glimpse into what’s coming next below. In this carefully-curated TV treasure trove, you'll discover everything you need to make sure you avoid the disappointing shows and get watching the best TV that's available on the streaming platform in seconds.



Coming Soon

Netflix shows no sign of slowing down when it comes to creating its own original content. There are a number of new shows coming out later this year.

We're most excited about Matt Groening's new Netflix show. Last year Groening, of Futurama and The Simpsons fame, announced he’s working on a new TV series for Netflix called Disenchantment. It’s set in a Medieval town called Dreamland and the first few seconds of the new trailer establish it as the past to The Simpsons’ present and Futurama’s future and it’s set in a Medieval town called Dreamland.