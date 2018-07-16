The best monitor deals in July 2018

You may think you don’t need one of the best monitors in 2018. Unless you’re a gamer, a laptop will likely get you by just fine for productivity assignments. Still, we brought you the best monitor deals that even a mobile user can appreciate.

Because you can use practically any device with an external display these days, we think you should use a monitor for everything from your iPad to your more powerful Surface Book 2. Otherwise, you’re depriving of yourself of some much-needed screen real estate – and, with the best monitor deals, you don’t even need to spend much to jump in on the action.

Monitors aren’t as clunky as they once were either. In fact, many of them have wielded bezel-less designs and high refresh rates for years, while your smartphones are only now beginning to adopt these features. For the best monitor deals on the market, keep reading down.

Best Full HD monitor deal

Dell UltraSharp U2414H

Factory calibrated

Fully adjustable stand

Some IPS glow issues

Only okay for gaming

The Dell UltraSharp U2414H is the cream of the crop of standard, 24-inch displays. It offers a sharp, Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) picture with vibrant, but accurate colors and deep contrast. Best of all, Dell personally calibrates every U2414H unit, so you won't have to screw with the gamma, contrast or a multitude of other settings just for a decent picture.

Best QHD monitor deal

Omen 32-inch QHD display

Massive 32-inch screen

Slick design and base

75Hz only in FreeSync mode

If you're looking for a little more sharpness in your computing life, a QHD monitor is the way to go, and the Omen 32-inch QHD screen from HP offers the best frequent deals we've found so far. With 2,560 x 1,440 rich pixels, this Omen display can make everything from movies, games and even websites look that much better. The display also comes packed with AMD's FreeSync technology to reduce gaming frame rate drops, though you'll need an AMD graphics card to use the feature.

Best 4K monitor deal

ViewSonic XG2700-4K

Fast, pixel pushing display

144hz refresh rate

FreeSync only

Clumsy interface

We're officially entering the 4K age, and finally we're beginning to see some sizable deals on the Ultra HD monitors we've been wanting for so long. The 27-inch ViewSonic XG2700-4K is arguably one of the best 4K monitors around with a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution. Its SuperClear IPS panel tech is no slouch either, with the ability to produce rich colors while outputting a gamer-grade 144hz refresh rate and 5ms response time.

Best gaming monitor deal

Asus VG245H

Low blue-light mode

1ms response time

Serviceable color reproduction

Freesync only

Gaming is a pricey hobby, but there are plenty of ways to penny pinch with mid-range components, budget accessories and, of course, excellent deals on displays. The Asus VG245H is one of the most budget gaming monitors we've ever tested. It's no 1,440p panel, but you do get a 75hz refresh rate, blue-light filter and, thanks to its TN panel, response times as quick as 1 millisecond.

Read the full review: Asus MG248Q

Best 21:9 monitor deal

LG 29UM68

Perfect aspect ratio for movies

Great for multitasking

75Hz only in FreeSync mode

21:9 monitors are deal for movie buffs; however, their price tags can be scary. Fortunately, the LG 29UM68 is a steal of a deal. Though it's technically just a Full HD monitor with its 2,560 x 1,080 pixel count, you'll likely be too busy immersed in its visual wingspan to care. This IPS panel produces 99% of the sRGB color gamut. Plus, that 21:9 aspect ratio is just too wide to pass up if you're tired of seeing letter-boxed movies on traditional, 16:9 screens.

Gabe Carey has also contributed to this article